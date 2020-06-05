12 Apartments for rent in Snowmass Village, CO with gym

Apartment List
1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
110 Carriage Way
110 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premiere location just steps from the gondola in Capitol Peak. This corner unit features an open floor plan and is flanked by a wrap around deck to soak in the views. Each bedroom suite is beautifully appointed, spacious and private.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
30 Anderson Lane
30 Anderson Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1126 sqft
$ 2,500 per month year lease, Ski In SKI Out Spacious Two-bedroom, two-bath updated condo with open floor plan, breakfast bar, and deck with views.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
60 Carriage Way
60 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$4,500
665 sqft
Available long term or June 1, short term. Rates for July and August $5800 monthly. $ A luxury 1 BR/BA condo (sleeps 4) with king-size bed & memory foam sleeper sofa, full kitchen, separate shower & bathtub, patio with mountain view.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
90 Carriage Way
90 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village, CO
Studio
$3,900
423 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available immediately long term & June 1 short term. Located at Gondola in Base Village, underground parking, luxury 5th floor condo. Exclusive top floor studio, one of only two in all of Capitol Peak.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
61 Wood Road
61 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2399 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Location! Location! Location! Luxury 3 Bedroom private residence located in the Base Village Hotel at the world class Snowmass ski resort.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
84 Forest Lane
84 Forest Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
6 Bedrooms
$4,025
5459 sqft
Luxury, 6 bedroom, 5.
Results within 5 miles of Snowmass Village

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
991 Moore Drive
991 Moore Drive, Aspen, CO
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
10633 sqft
New spectacular contemporary estate situated on the highest Lot in Five Trees Subdivision.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
58 Exhibition Lane
58 Exhibition Lane, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$37,500
4520 sqft
Close Proximity to Exhibition Ski Lift! Fabulous 4 Bedroom contemporary townhome at Aspen Highlands.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
202 Prospector Road
202 Prospector Road, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
4945 sqft
This luxury 4,945 square foot 4bedroom townhome, located at the base of Aspen Highlands ski area offers incredible ski access and use of the pool, hot tub and fitness facilities at the Ritz Carlton and the Willow Creek Bistro.
Results within 10 miles of Snowmass Village

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
315 S First Street
315 S 1st St, Aspen, CO
5 Bedrooms
$65,000
5460 sqft
Located just three blocks from Aspen's downtown commercial core on a quiet residential street this is the perfect downtown home for your Aspen retreat. Enjoy your morning coffee while watching the Gondola run on Aspen Mountain.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
162 Herron Hollow Road
162 Herron Hollow Drive, Pitkin County, CO
6 Bedrooms
$8,000
7448 sqft
This exclusive Red Mountain estate is situated on a wooded nature wonderland in one of Aspen's most prestigious locations.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
315 E Dean Street
315 East Dean Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1974 sqft
2 CONSECUTIVE weeks available: June 27th - July 4th and July 4th - July 11th ONLY.Enjoy the luxury and world class amenities of your 3 bedroom, 3 bath residence at the St. Regis in Aspen's Core.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Snowmass Village, CO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Snowmass Village renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

