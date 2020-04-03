187 Village Run Circle

Amenities

Luxury 6 bedroom, 5.5 bath homeNewly re-modeledAll new furnishings throughoutLocated at the bottom of the FunnelThe Best Ski Access home in all of Snowmass!Main Living Room with wood burning fireplace, 42'' TV, and stereo with surround soundGourmet Kitchen with Wolf 4 burner stove/griddle/grill, Sub Zero refrigerator, Two Dishwashers, Ice Maker, Wine Cooler, Island with prep sinkCasa de Gondola is one of the best ski Access homes in all of Snowmass. Enjoy views of the Elk Camp Gondola from the house and access it via Funnel Ski Run. This newly remodeled Snowmass luxury vacation rental offers beautiful and tasteful new furnishings throughout the house, a private hot tub, gourmet kitchen, a wood burning fireplace and everything you need for a vacation