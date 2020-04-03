All apartments in Snowmass Village
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

187 Village Run Circle

187 Village Run Circle · (970) 923-5860 ext. 203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

187 Village Run Circle, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit Casa De Gondola · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 3447 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Luxury 6 bedroom, 5.5 bath homeNewly re-modeledAll new furnishings throughoutLocated at the bottom of the FunnelThe Best Ski Access home in all of Snowmass!Main Living Room with wood burning fireplace, 42'' TV, and stereo with surround soundGourmet Kitchen with Wolf 4 burner stove/griddle/grill, Sub Zero refrigerator, Two Dishwashers, Ice Maker, Wine Cooler, Island with prep sinkCasa de Gondola is one of the best ski Access homes in all of Snowmass. Enjoy views of the Elk Camp Gondola from the house and access it via Funnel Ski Run. This newly remodeled Snowmass luxury vacation rental offers beautiful and tasteful new furnishings throughout the house, a private hot tub, gourmet kitchen, a wood burning fireplace and everything you need for a vacation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 Village Run Circle have any available units?
187 Village Run Circle has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 187 Village Run Circle have?
Some of 187 Village Run Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 187 Village Run Circle currently offering any rent specials?
187 Village Run Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 Village Run Circle pet-friendly?
No, 187 Village Run Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 187 Village Run Circle offer parking?
Yes, 187 Village Run Circle does offer parking.
Does 187 Village Run Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 187 Village Run Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 Village Run Circle have a pool?
No, 187 Village Run Circle does not have a pool.
Does 187 Village Run Circle have accessible units?
No, 187 Village Run Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 187 Village Run Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 187 Village Run Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 187 Village Run Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 187 Village Run Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
