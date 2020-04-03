1021 Two Creeks Drive

Amenities

Luxury home in the exclusive Two Creeks subdivision with 6 bedrooms plus den (which can serve as a 7th bedroom), 6.5 bathsDirect ski in / ski out access to Two Creeks ski runs and to extensive network of walking trailsDen / Media / Family Room with queen sleeper sofa, 36''TV, blu-ray, and door to outside gardenGreat Room with 55'' TV, DVD with multiple ceiling speakersWood burning fireplace in Great Room, gas fireplace in kitchen and main Master bedroomDining table seats 12 people comfortablyGrand luxury on three levels, with an enormous great room and gourmet kitchen. This is one of our most special and coveted rental properties in Snowmass Village, with the ability to sleep up to 17 people in 6 bedrooms, including 3 large master suites.