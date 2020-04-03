All apartments in Snowmass Village
1021 Two Creeks Drive
1021 Two Creeks Drive

1021 Two Creeks Drive · (970) 923-5860 ext. 203
Location

1021 Two Creeks Drive, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit Creekside Lodge · Avail. now

$6,000

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 5650 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Luxury home in the exclusive Two Creeks subdivision with 6 bedrooms plus den (which can serve as a 7th bedroom), 6.5 bathsDirect ski in / ski out access to Two Creeks ski runs and to extensive network of walking trailsDen / Media / Family Room with queen sleeper sofa, 36''TV, blu-ray, and door to outside gardenGreat Room with 55'' TV, DVD with multiple ceiling speakersWood burning fireplace in Great Room, gas fireplace in kitchen and main Master bedroomDining table seats 12 people comfortablyGrand luxury on three levels, with an enormous great room and gourmet kitchen. This is one of our most special and coveted rental properties in Snowmass Village, with the ability to sleep up to 17 people in 6 bedrooms, including 3 large master suites.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Two Creeks Drive have any available units?
1021 Two Creeks Drive has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1021 Two Creeks Drive have?
Some of 1021 Two Creeks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Two Creeks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Two Creeks Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Two Creeks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1021 Two Creeks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 1021 Two Creeks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Two Creeks Drive does offer parking.
Does 1021 Two Creeks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Two Creeks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Two Creeks Drive have a pool?
No, 1021 Two Creeks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Two Creeks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1021 Two Creeks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Two Creeks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 Two Creeks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 Two Creeks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 Two Creeks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
