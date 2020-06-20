All apartments in Glenwood Springs
62 County Road 135 - 2

62 County Road 135 · (970) 945-7653
Location

62 County Road 135, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartments available August 2020 (availability dates subject to change due to construction). Conveniently located in West Glenwood Springs across the street from a bus stop. Each unit ranges between 595 and 1,030 square feet in size and features a bedroom, bathroom, living area, a small dining area, kitchen and assigned parking. Washer/Dryer in unit. Pricing ranges $1300 - $1500. Tenant is responsible for electric and water. No Pets, No Smoking. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 County Road 135 - 2 have any available units?
62 County Road 135 - 2 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 62 County Road 135 - 2 have?
Some of 62 County Road 135 - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 County Road 135 - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
62 County Road 135 - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 County Road 135 - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 62 County Road 135 - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenwood Springs.
Does 62 County Road 135 - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 62 County Road 135 - 2 does offer parking.
Does 62 County Road 135 - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 62 County Road 135 - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 County Road 135 - 2 have a pool?
No, 62 County Road 135 - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 62 County Road 135 - 2 have accessible units?
No, 62 County Road 135 - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 62 County Road 135 - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 County Road 135 - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 62 County Road 135 - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 County Road 135 - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
