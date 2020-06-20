62 County Road 135 - 2

Amenities

Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartments available August 2020 (availability dates subject to change due to construction). Conveniently located in West Glenwood Springs across the street from a bus stop. Each unit ranges between 595 and 1,030 square feet in size and features a bedroom, bathroom, living area, a small dining area, kitchen and assigned parking. Washer/Dryer in unit. Pricing ranges $1300 - $1500. Tenant is responsible for electric and water. No Pets, No Smoking. Call today for a showing!