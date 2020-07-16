1017 Colorado Ave A

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Unit A Available 08/01/20 Spacious home in Downtown - Property Id: 89486



Beautiful property in downtown. Walking distance to most places. Nice fenced in yard. Garage space available. Close to schools and parks.



Renters Insurance is required...



You can schedule appointments starting July 6th...we do have a tenant living in the property until July 31st.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89486

Property Id 89486



(RLNE5904271)