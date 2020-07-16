Rent Calculator
Home
/
Glenwood Springs, CO
/
1017 Colorado Ave A
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1017 Colorado Ave A
1017 Colorado Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glenwood Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1017 Colorado Avenue, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Spacious home in Downtown - Property Id: 89486
Beautiful property in downtown. Walking distance to most places. Nice fenced in yard. Garage space available. Close to schools and parks.
Renters Insurance is required...
You can schedule appointments starting July 6th...we do have a tenant living in the property until July 31st.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89486
Property Id 89486
(RLNE5904271)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1017 Colorado Ave A have any available units?
1017 Colorado Ave A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glenwood Springs, CO
.
What amenities does 1017 Colorado Ave A have?
Some of 1017 Colorado Ave A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1017 Colorado Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Colorado Ave A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Colorado Ave A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1017 Colorado Ave A is pet friendly.
Does 1017 Colorado Ave A offer parking?
Yes, 1017 Colorado Ave A offers parking.
Does 1017 Colorado Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1017 Colorado Ave A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Colorado Ave A have a pool?
No, 1017 Colorado Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 1017 Colorado Ave A have accessible units?
No, 1017 Colorado Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Colorado Ave A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 Colorado Ave A has units with dishwashers.
Does 1017 Colorado Ave A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1017 Colorado Ave A does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
