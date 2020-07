Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging carport clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access key fob access new construction yoga accessible

NOW LEASING 3 BEDROOMS! Lofts at Red Mountain Apartments is a brand new community featuring studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Residences range from 555 to 1,270 square feet offering high-end finishes including quartz counter tops, hardwood-inspired luxury vinyl tile floors, stainless-steel appliances, custom elfa closet systems, in-home washer and dryer, and balconies with picturesque mountain and valley views. Community amenities include a club room with billiards, tech lounge, fitness center, outdoor entertainment space with a grilling and dining pavilion, fire pit, bicycle storage and repair facility, pet wash/grooming room, private garage parking, and electric car charging stations in select garages.