Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court concierge

Stop by and see our newly renovated clubhouse! The Preserve at the Meadows offers hassle free and luxury apartment living right in Fort Collins. With a heated pool and hot tub, premium clubhouse, BBQ areas, fitness center, high tech media room, playground and more, you are sure to feel right at home here. Our apartment homes feature central heating/AC, stainless steel appliances, wood floors and carpet in bedrooms, full-sized washer/dryer in unit, fireplaces on the 3rd floors, storage units on patios, built-in microwaves, 9 ft ceilings on each floor, vertical blinds, parking and mountain views. Garages are available for an additional charge and our apartment community is located within walking distance to the bus line, bike/walking trail, shopping centers, grocery store, bowling alley and movie theater. Team members at The Preserve are dedicated to helping you choose the right home. Schedule a tour today at The Preserve at the Meadows!