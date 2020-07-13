All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:46 PM

The Preserve at the Meadows

Open Now until 6pm
350 Riva Ridge Dr · (970) 235-9207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 Riva Ridge Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Preserve

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit J303 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit G306 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit F305 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit B203 · Avail. now

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1016 sqft

Unit A201 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,544

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Unit G308 · Avail. now

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1016 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Preserve at the Meadows.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
concierge
Stop by and see our newly renovated clubhouse! The Preserve at the Meadows offers hassle free and luxury apartment living right in Fort Collins. With a heated pool and hot tub, premium clubhouse, BBQ areas, fitness center, high tech media room, playground and more, you are sure to feel right at home here. Our apartment homes feature central heating/AC, stainless steel appliances, wood floors and carpet in bedrooms, full-sized washer/dryer in unit, fireplaces on the 3rd floors, storage units on patios, built-in microwaves, 9 ft ceilings on each floor, vertical blinds, parking and mountain views. Garages are available for an additional charge and our apartment community is located within walking distance to the bus line, bike/walking trail, shopping centers, grocery store, bowling alley and movie theater. Team members at The Preserve are dedicated to helping you choose the right home. Schedule a tour today at The Preserve at the Meadows!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $225 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Parking garage: $80/month (unreserved), $100/month (reserved).

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Preserve at the Meadows have any available units?
The Preserve at the Meadows has 8 units available starting at $1,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does The Preserve at the Meadows have?
Some of The Preserve at the Meadows's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Preserve at the Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
The Preserve at the Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Preserve at the Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, The Preserve at the Meadows is pet friendly.
Does The Preserve at the Meadows offer parking?
Yes, The Preserve at the Meadows offers parking.
Does The Preserve at the Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Preserve at the Meadows offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Preserve at the Meadows have a pool?
Yes, The Preserve at the Meadows has a pool.
Does The Preserve at the Meadows have accessible units?
No, The Preserve at the Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does The Preserve at the Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Preserve at the Meadows has units with dishwashers.

