1515 Vrain

Amenities
1515 Flats Sloans lake - 1515 Flats at Sloans Lake creates a community feel in an urban setting, with 82 brand-new studios just minutes from downtown Denver, and walkable to the lake, restaurants.
Relax or energize with luxury amenities such as our fitness and yoga studios, rooftop deck with downtown and mountain views, plus community kitchen and lounge, media room and business center.
Outdoors, there's a huge all-season rooftop deck with mountain and city views, Indoors, we've got plenty of spaces to socialize, exercise, or just relax.
Community Amenities
* Year-round roof deck with grill, fire pit and seating
* Fitness center with active and passive equipment
* Yoga studio
* Resident lounges
* Bike storage
* Garage parking
* 1 GB high-speed internet
* Recycling services
* Controlled access
* Online rent pay
Price includes garage parking, WiFi, utilities studio apartment. Washer and dryer on each floor.
Everyone in the building is real nice. They have get togethers in the lounge about\n\nFeatures:Air Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerator, Gym, Wi-Fi
