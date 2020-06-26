All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1515 Vrain.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1515 Vrain
Last updated July 5 2019 at 10:15 AM

1515 Vrain

1515 Vrain Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1515 Vrain Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
yoga
1515 Flats Sloans lake - 1515 Flats at Sloans Lake creates a community feel in an urban setting, with 82 brand-new studios just minutes from downtown Denver, and walkable to the lake, restaurants.
Relax or energize with luxury amenities such as our fitness and yoga studios, rooftop deck with downtown and mountain views, plus community kitchen and lounge, media room and business center.

Outdoors, there's a huge all-season rooftop deck with mountain and city views, Indoors, we've got plenty of spaces to socialize, exercise, or just relax.
Community Amenities
* Year-round roof deck with grill, fire pit and seating
* Fitness center with active and passive equipment
* Yoga studio
* Resident lounges
* Bike storage
* Garage parking
* 1 GB high-speed internet
* Recycling services
* Controlled access
* Online rent pay

Price includes garage parking, WiFi, utilities studio apartment. Washer and dryer on each floor.

Everyone in the building is real nice. They have get togethers in the lounge about\n\nFeatures:Air Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerator, Gym, Wi-Fi

(RLNE4921949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Vrain have any available units?
1515 Vrain doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 Vrain have?
Some of 1515 Vrain's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Vrain currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Vrain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Vrain pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 Vrain is pet friendly.
Does 1515 Vrain offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Vrain offers parking.
Does 1515 Vrain have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 Vrain offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Vrain have a pool?
No, 1515 Vrain does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Vrain have accessible units?
No, 1515 Vrain does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Vrain have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Vrain does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1325 Garfield
1325 N Garfield St.
Denver, CO 80206
Baker Tower
330 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80223
1412 Steele
1412 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd.
Denver, CO 80216
The Domain at Wash Park
300 S Lafayette St
Denver, CO 80209
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
The Henry
201 East Mississippi Avenue
Denver, CO 80210
Trivium
2125 Buchtel Blvd
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University