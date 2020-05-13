All apartments in Avon
540 West Beaver Creek Boulevard
Last updated May 13 2020 at 5:42 AM

540 West Beaver Creek Boulevard

540 West Beaver Creek Boulevard · (970) 670-7600
Location

540 West Beaver Creek Boulevard, Avon, CO 81620

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$3,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1657 sqft

Amenities

bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Introducing this tastefully furnished, four bedroom condo located on Nottingham Lake in Avon, CO. Custom Knotty Alder cabinetry, granite slab and travertine countertops, Wolf and Subzero stainless steel appliances, hand-hewn Hickory wood flooring, private on-site pool and jacuzzi, jetted bathtub and a generous use of wood, tile and stone throughout exudes the European charm with a Rocky Mountain feel. NO PETS PER THE HOA. Large underground parking spot.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 West Beaver Creek Boulevard have any available units?
540 West Beaver Creek Boulevard has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 540 West Beaver Creek Boulevard have?
Some of 540 West Beaver Creek Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 West Beaver Creek Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
540 West Beaver Creek Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 West Beaver Creek Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 540 West Beaver Creek Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avon.
Does 540 West Beaver Creek Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 540 West Beaver Creek Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 540 West Beaver Creek Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 West Beaver Creek Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 West Beaver Creek Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 540 West Beaver Creek Boulevard has a pool.
Does 540 West Beaver Creek Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 540 West Beaver Creek Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 540 West Beaver Creek Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 West Beaver Creek Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 540 West Beaver Creek Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 540 West Beaver Creek Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
