Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:02 AM

1050 West Beaver Creek Boulevard - E202

1050 West Beaver Creek Boulevard · (970) 999-1276
Location

1050 West Beaver Creek Boulevard, Avon, CO 81620

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 768 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE Now. Sorry, no pet dogs. 12 month lease cycle. Sorry, not available for short term.

New paint throughout, updated bathrooms and kitchen, new wall to wall laminate flooring and more!

Unfurnished, Low maintenance, condominium located across the street from the Beaver Creek Bear Lot (free Beaver Creek Shuttle) and near the Eagle River bike path, Avon transportation Center and within walking/biking distance to all corners of Avon. Centrally located , this condo provides 2 surface parking spaces, washer/dryer and a large storage closet to keep your toys.

Welcome to your new home! Centrally located in Avon, CO at the base of Beaver Creek and 15 minute drive into Vail. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo offers low-maintenance living in the heart of the Vail Valley. Walk, bike or take the free Town of Avon bus to get around town. The ECO (county bus) bus line is also within a 5 minute walk. Tenant places electricity into their name prior to move in. Cable/TV/Internet is also separate if needed. 2 cars maximum.

Occupancy limited one family or 2 unrelated people. 1st month, last month and 1 month security deposit due at lease signing. Tenant pays for electricity and cable/tv/internet, if needed. Rent includes water and trash service.
In an effort to protect everyone's health during Covid-19, the following will be required for all showings.
1. If you are feeling ill in any way (fever cough) please be considerate and reschedule showing
2. Showings shall last no more than 20 minutes. Showings are intended to give you an idea of the space, floorplan and the general condition of the interior (including appliances). Questions that haven't been answered by visiting our website will be answered by phone or email afterwards.
3. No children, please.
4. Only one person (the "decision-maker") per showing
5. A 6 foot physical distance shall be maintained between agent and prospect,
6. All parties must wear mask, bandana or scarf over their mouths and noses while in the home and
7. Please try to minimize touching interior

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 West Beaver Creek Boulevard - E202 have any available units?
1050 West Beaver Creek Boulevard - E202 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1050 West Beaver Creek Boulevard - E202 have?
Some of 1050 West Beaver Creek Boulevard - E202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 West Beaver Creek Boulevard - E202 currently offering any rent specials?
1050 West Beaver Creek Boulevard - E202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 West Beaver Creek Boulevard - E202 pet-friendly?
No, 1050 West Beaver Creek Boulevard - E202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avon.
Does 1050 West Beaver Creek Boulevard - E202 offer parking?
Yes, 1050 West Beaver Creek Boulevard - E202 does offer parking.
Does 1050 West Beaver Creek Boulevard - E202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 West Beaver Creek Boulevard - E202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 West Beaver Creek Boulevard - E202 have a pool?
No, 1050 West Beaver Creek Boulevard - E202 does not have a pool.
Does 1050 West Beaver Creek Boulevard - E202 have accessible units?
No, 1050 West Beaver Creek Boulevard - E202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 West Beaver Creek Boulevard - E202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 West Beaver Creek Boulevard - E202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1050 West Beaver Creek Boulevard - E202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1050 West Beaver Creek Boulevard - E202 does not have units with air conditioning.
