1050 West Beaver Creek Boulevard - E202

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

AVAILABLE Now. Sorry, no pet dogs. 12 month lease cycle. Sorry, not available for short term.



New paint throughout, updated bathrooms and kitchen, new wall to wall laminate flooring and more!



Unfurnished, Low maintenance, condominium located across the street from the Beaver Creek Bear Lot (free Beaver Creek Shuttle) and near the Eagle River bike path, Avon transportation Center and within walking/biking distance to all corners of Avon. Centrally located , this condo provides 2 surface parking spaces, washer/dryer and a large storage closet to keep your toys.



Welcome to your new home! Centrally located in Avon, CO at the base of Beaver Creek and 15 minute drive into Vail. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo offers low-maintenance living in the heart of the Vail Valley. Walk, bike or take the free Town of Avon bus to get around town. The ECO (county bus) bus line is also within a 5 minute walk. Tenant places electricity into their name prior to move in. Cable/TV/Internet is also separate if needed. 2 cars maximum.



Occupancy limited one family or 2 unrelated people. 1st month, last month and 1 month security deposit due at lease signing. Tenant pays for electricity and cable/tv/internet, if needed. Rent includes water and trash service.

In an effort to protect everyone's health during Covid-19, the following will be required for all showings.

1. If you are feeling ill in any way (fever cough) please be considerate and reschedule showing

2. Showings shall last no more than 20 minutes. Showings are intended to give you an idea of the space, floorplan and the general condition of the interior (including appliances). Questions that haven't been answered by visiting our website will be answered by phone or email afterwards.

3. No children, please.

4. Only one person (the "decision-maker") per showing

5. A 6 foot physical distance shall be maintained between agent and prospect,

6. All parties must wear mask, bandana or scarf over their mouths and noses while in the home and

7. Please try to minimize touching interior