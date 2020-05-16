61 Lakeside Drive - 1, D-3

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Upscale Town home with Mountain Views. This town home is Immaculate and has a 1000 sq ft. attached garage on the lower level of the unit. 3 Bedrooms + Loft and 2 Bathrooms. Open Concept Floor plan. Newer carpet. AIR CONDITIONING. Can be rented partially furnished or unfurnished. All appliances stay. No Pets. Access to Rec Center which houses indoor salt water pool, Jacuzzi, weight room and more. Also access to 5 stocked lakes for fishing. Bike trails. Less than 5 minutes to grocery store and restaurants. Available July 1st. Email info@NextHomeRMR.com for an application or call 970.507.1192 for more information.

