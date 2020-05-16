All apartments in Archuleta County
Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:52 AM

61 Lakeside Drive - 1, D-3

61 Lakeside Drive · (970) 507-8655
Location

61 Lakeside Drive, Archuleta County, CO 81147

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Upscale Town home with Mountain Views. This town home is Immaculate and has a 1000 sq ft. attached garage on the lower level of the unit. 3 Bedrooms + Loft and 2 Bathrooms. Open Concept Floor plan. Newer carpet. AIR CONDITIONING. Can be rented partially furnished or unfurnished. All appliances stay. No Pets. Access to Rec Center which houses indoor salt water pool, Jacuzzi, weight room and more. Also access to 5 stocked lakes for fishing. Bike trails. Less than 5 minutes to grocery store and restaurants. Available July 1st. Email info@NextHomeRMR.com for an application or call 970.507.1192 for more information.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Lakeside Drive - 1, D-3 have any available units?
61 Lakeside Drive - 1, D-3 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61 Lakeside Drive - 1, D-3 have?
Some of 61 Lakeside Drive - 1, D-3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Lakeside Drive - 1, D-3 currently offering any rent specials?
61 Lakeside Drive - 1, D-3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Lakeside Drive - 1, D-3 pet-friendly?
No, 61 Lakeside Drive - 1, D-3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Archuleta County.
Does 61 Lakeside Drive - 1, D-3 offer parking?
Yes, 61 Lakeside Drive - 1, D-3 offers parking.
Does 61 Lakeside Drive - 1, D-3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Lakeside Drive - 1, D-3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Lakeside Drive - 1, D-3 have a pool?
Yes, 61 Lakeside Drive - 1, D-3 has a pool.
Does 61 Lakeside Drive - 1, D-3 have accessible units?
No, 61 Lakeside Drive - 1, D-3 does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Lakeside Drive - 1, D-3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Lakeside Drive - 1, D-3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Lakeside Drive - 1, D-3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 61 Lakeside Drive - 1, D-3 has units with air conditioning.
