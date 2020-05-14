41 Carol's Curves

Amenities

Spacious Modular Home Located in Aspen Springs - Located in Aspen Springs, this home is surrounded by 360 degrees of views. 3 spacious bedrooms all with walk-in closets and two bathrooms. This home has brand new carpet and paint throughout.



$1200.00 for rent.

$1800.00 for security.



NO PETS.

NO SMOKING.



$50 Application fee is required.

Renters Insurance is required and can be provided through Team Pagosa.



Below are the minimum criteria for tenant selection.



A completed and signed application is to be received from each person 18 years of age or older.



Sufficient Income Monthly income is three times the rental amount (married couples combined income may be used to meet the criteria). For roommate situations, each lessee must show gross income equal or exceeding one and a half times the monthly rental amount.



Verifiable source of income or employment. Unverifiable income will not be considered valid.



Self-employed prospective residents must provide tax returns from the previous two years for salary verification.



RETIRED applicants are to provide 3 months of bank statements.



Same source of income of employment for a minimum of twelve months. Unemployment compensations is NOT considered a qualifying source of income.



Tenants must be able to pay a holding deposit of $200.00 upon acceptance.



Tenant must be able to pay full deposit and rent at the time of move in, no exceptions will be made.



No negative remarks on credit history from utility companies.



Marginal or bad credit may result in an increased security deposit OR denial of the application.



Tenant must be able to provide three credit references.



Tenant must have a working cell phone or home phone with voicemail set up.



Tenant must fill out the application completely and truthfully. Applications will be denied if falsified or missing information.



Tenant resides at current address for minimum of twelve months or can provide two verifiable concurrent years of residency with acceptable rental history. A satisfactory rating on the credit report for a mortgage will serve lieu of rental history.



Tenant gave proper notice to previous landlord.



No prior evictions.



No notices of any kind from previous landlord, neighbor complaints or police reports regarding disturbing the peace.



No notices of any kind regarding a violation of a previous rental agreement.



Doesnt owe any unpaid balances to previous landlords.



Those with pets must be able to provide proof of license, tags, shots, references, and insurance. Those with pets must be willing to pay the pet deposit.



Those with pets applying to a non-pet property must be willing to pay additional monthly rental amount in order to be accepted.



A government issued photo ID by everyone 18 years of age or older must be provided at the time of rental agreement being signed.



Tenants must be able to put utilities in your name that you will be responsible for at the rental you are applying for.



Utilities are to be transferred into your name for the date you are moving in, as soon as a move in date has been determined.



Tenant has no recent criminal history. Management reserves the right to deny residency and occupancy for any criminal activity at their discretion.



ALL MOVE IN FUNDS ARE TO BE PAID IN THE FORM OF A MONEY ORDER, CASH, OR CASHIERS CHECK, PAYABLE TO TEAM PAGOSA AND ALL UTILITIES FOR WHICH YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR MUST BE TRANSFERRED INTO YOUR NAME BY THE AGREED UPON DATE BEFORE KEYS ARE PROVIDED. NO EXCEPTIONS.



