Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage internet access

This beautifully decorated and furnished home is glass fronted to take in the mountain views. The living room has a gas fireplace ,sleeper sofa, TV with satellite service, DVD and VCR players and movie selection. The master bedroom on this level has a queen bed. There is a bathroom with large tub and separate shower. Upstairs is a bedroom with queen bed and bunkbed set. On this level is also a second bathroom with shower. The loft area with futon/bunkbed set and air hockey table is the third sleeping area. Wireless internet service is available. A double garage under the house is available for guest use.







ASK ABOUT OFF SEASON DISCOUNTS!!







Sleeps: 10 Bedroom: 3 Bathroom: 2



Queen Bed: 2 Bunk Bed: 1 Futon Bed: 2



Sofa Bed: 1 Internet: Yes Loft: Yes



Washer and Dryer: Yes Fire Place: Yes TV: Yes



Phone: Yes Approx.Sqft: 2500



Holiday Rates: Daily Rates: Weekly Rates: 2 Weeks Rate: Monthly Rates



$300.00 $200.00 $1200.00 $2100.00 $2700.00



Special Fees: Non-refundable Damage Deposit $75.00



Cleaning Fee



$175.00



Permit # 013386