Tarpey Village, CA
5453 E. Sussex Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

5453 E. Sussex Way

5453 East Sussex Way · (559) 298-3535
Location

5453 East Sussex Way, Tarpey Village, CA 93727
Tarpey Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5453 E. Sussex Way · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 892 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5453 E. Sussex (Ashlan & Minnewawa) - This charming home has been beautifully remodeled. The kitchen has custom cabinets with self closing drawers, quartz counter tops and very spacious. The home also offers a large living room, two spacious bedrooms, lots of storage, washer and dryer hook up inside, large bath with tub/shower, two car garage, and a large back yard. There is also a ramp off one of the bedrooms leading to the back yard and another in the breezeway leading to the kitchen. Please note the shed is not included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5778792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

