5453 E. Sussex Way

5453 E. Sussex (Ashlan & Minnewawa) - This charming home has been beautifully remodeled. The kitchen has custom cabinets with self closing drawers, quartz counter tops and very spacious. The home also offers a large living room, two spacious bedrooms, lots of storage, washer and dryer hook up inside, large bath with tub/shower, two car garage, and a large back yard. There is also a ramp off one of the bedrooms leading to the back yard and another in the breezeway leading to the kitchen. Please note the shed is not included.



No Pets Allowed



