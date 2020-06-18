All apartments in Sunnyside
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5911 E. Park Circle Drive

5911 East Park Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5911 East Park Circle Drive, Sunnyside, CA 93727
Sunnyside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Sunnyside! -
This home is located in the mature Sunnyside area. Huge corner lot, neighborhood surrounded by large trees. Newly painted, tile and carpet flooring. Spacious living room with fireplace. Large step down family room with fireplace. Huge backyard with swimming pool. 2 car garage.
Yard Service and Pool Service is Included
This home is a must see! (Renter's Insurance and Pet Rent Required)

Contact
A & A Property Management
559-226-3556
DRE#01973216

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5911 E. Park Circle Drive have any available units?
5911 E. Park Circle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 5911 E. Park Circle Drive have?
Some of 5911 E. Park Circle Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5911 E. Park Circle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5911 E. Park Circle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5911 E. Park Circle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5911 E. Park Circle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5911 E. Park Circle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5911 E. Park Circle Drive does offer parking.
Does 5911 E. Park Circle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5911 E. Park Circle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5911 E. Park Circle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5911 E. Park Circle Drive has a pool.
Does 5911 E. Park Circle Drive have accessible units?
No, 5911 E. Park Circle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5911 E. Park Circle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5911 E. Park Circle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5911 E. Park Circle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5911 E. Park Circle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
