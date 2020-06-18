5911 E. Park Circle Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Sunnyside! -
This home is located in the mature Sunnyside area. Huge corner lot, neighborhood surrounded by large trees. Newly painted, tile and carpet flooring. Spacious living room with fireplace. Large step down family room with fireplace. Huge backyard with swimming pool. 2 car garage.
Yard Service and Pool Service is Included
This home is a must see! (Renter's Insurance and Pet Rent Required)
Contact
A & A Property Management
559-226-3556
DRE#01973216
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5817855)