10 Apartments for rent in Red Bluff, CA with garages
Many flags have flown over Red Bluff: the metaphorical flags of the native Nomlaki and Yana, the Spanish Flag, the California Republic flag (from the Bear Flag Revolt, when this area was part of a short-lived, little-recognized independent state), and eventually the American flag.
We'll give you three guesses as to the type of topography you'll see in this riverfront town! The iron-rich cliffs provide views of the Sacramento River, which flows from Shasta County north of Red Bluff, all the way down to Suisun Bay in the delta region. Red Bluff is the gateway to Lassen Volcanic National Park and home to one-of-a-kind shops and restaurants. Let the small-town charm and historic roots of the region suck you in and make you a local. This is, as the city sign says, "A Great Place to Live." See more
Red Bluff apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.