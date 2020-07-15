Apartment List
10 Apartments for rent in Red Bluff, CA with garages

Red Bluff apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
630 Wernmark Way
630 Wernmark Drive, Red Bluff, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1104 sqft
Great 3 bed 1 bath with 2 car garage in Red Bluff, PETS CONSIDERED - Property info: Bedrooms:3 Bathrooms:1 Square Footage:1,104 Garage: 2 Car attached Heating/Cooling:Swamp Cooler, Wall Heat & A/C Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes Lot Size: Utilities

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
716 Johnson St.
716 Johnson Street, Red Bluff, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1170 sqft
Like new 3 bed 2 bath home in Red Bluff - Property info: Bedrooms:3 Bathrooms:2 Square Footage:1,170 Garage: Yes, unattached Heating/Cooling: Central Heat/Air Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes Lot Size: Utilities Included: Trash, Landscaping Appliances

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
856 Franklin St
856 Franklin Street, Red Bluff, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath house. All equipped kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, central heat/air, laundry room. 1 car garage, back yard fenced with patio. 1000 sq.ft PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
2625 Cimarron Dr
2625 Cimarron Drive, Red Bluff, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath house on corner lot. All equipped kitchen, central heat/air, solar panels, laundry room, wood stove insert. 2 car garage, front & rear yards fenced. 1400 sq.ft. Available beginning of May. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
825 Dumosa Dr
825 Dumosa Drive, Red Bluff, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath house. All equipped kitchen, gas stove, hardwood floors, new carpet in bedrooms, central heat/air, laundry room with W/D included. Rear yard fenced, converted garage, alley parking. 1300 sq.ft. Available August 1.
Results within 1 mile of Red Bluff

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
220 Mulberry
220 Mulberry Avenue, Tehama County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1430 sqft
220 Mulberry Available 08/17/20 2 Bedroom 2 bath home in the Antelope Area - Property info: Bedrooms:2 Bathrooms:2 Square Footage:1,430 Garage: Yes, attached Heating/Cooling: Central Heat/Air Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes Lot Size: Utilities Included:
Results within 5 miles of Red Bluff

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
13265 Road Runner Loop
13265 Roadrunner Loop, Tehama County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1490 sqft
Country Setting 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Property info: Bedrooms:3 Bathrooms:2 Square Footage:1,490 Garage:NO Heating/Cooling: Central Air/Wood burning fireplace Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes-inside Lot Size: Utilities Included:Pool Service Appliances

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
20530 Plymire Rd
20530 Plymire Road, Tehama County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath house. All equipped kitchen, electric oven, ceiling fans, W/D hookups, pellet stove, central air. 2 car garage, rear yard fenced and R.V. parking and large storage shed. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT.
Results within 10 miles of Red Bluff

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
19757 Sannedrin Place
19757 Sannedrin Place, Lake California, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1800 sqft
19757 Sannedrin Place Available 07/24/20 Lake California Home - Greenbelt Views - HUGE Bonus Room - This 3 bd/2ba home has the following features: newer carpet, separate family and living room (with a gas fireplace!) + it has a finished screened in

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
19294 Sloop Lane
19294 Sloop Lane, Lake California, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
19294 Sloop Lane Available 07/24/20 Lake California Property on the Water! - This home is a MUST SEE! Home has a great floor plan with 3 bd/2 ba and amazing back deck with a private dock on the water! Home has RV parking and access to all Lake
City Guide for Red Bluff, CA

Many flags have flown over Red Bluff: the metaphorical flags of the native Nomlaki and Yana, the Spanish Flag, the California Republic flag (from the Bear Flag Revolt, when this area was part of a short-lived, little-recognized independent state), and eventually the American flag.

We'll give you three guesses as to the type of topography you'll see in this riverfront town! The iron-rich cliffs provide views of the Sacramento River, which flows from Shasta County north of Red Bluff, all the way down to Suisun Bay in the delta region. Red Bluff is the gateway to Lassen Volcanic National Park and home to one-of-a-kind shops and restaurants. Let the small-town charm and historic roots of the region suck you in and make you a local. This is, as the city sign says, "A Great Place to Live." See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Red Bluff, CA

Red Bluff apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

