10 Apartments for rent in Red Bluff, CA with garages

Many flags have flown over Red Bluff: the metaphorical flags of the native Nomlaki and Yana, the Spanish Flag, the California Republic flag (from the Bear Flag Revolt, when this area was part of a short-lived, little-recognized independent state), and eventually the American flag.

We'll give you three guesses as to the type of topography you'll see in this riverfront town! The iron-rich cliffs provide views of the Sacramento River, which flows from Shasta County north of Red Bluff, all the way down to Suisun Bay in the delta region. Red Bluff is the gateway to Lassen Volcanic National Park and home to one-of-a-kind shops and restaurants. Let the small-town charm and historic roots of the region suck you in and make you a local. This is, as the city sign says, "A Great Place to Live." See more