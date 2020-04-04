All apartments in Paradise
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

5318 Scottwood Rd.

5318 Scottwood Road · (530) 241-3500 ext. 513
Location

5318 Scottwood Road, Paradise, CA 95969

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5318 Scottwood Rd. · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Open Floor Plan and Spa Tub in Paradise! - This two bedroom, two bath home in Paradise has it all! From the large deck and 1 acre lot on the outside, to the open floor plan on the inside, loaded with modern cabinets and fixtures. Lack of storage in this tastefully updated home is not a problem with it's many drawers, cabinets and closets. The master bathroom is it's own treasure to behold, offering a luxurious spa tub and separate shower with not one, but three shower heads, as well as updated fixtures and a generous amount of tile. The home comes with all of the appliances you need including a washer, dryer and refrigerator and all at a modest price of $1375 per month. Fireplace is not usable. Renter's insurance required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5669353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5318 Scottwood Rd. have any available units?
5318 Scottwood Rd. has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5318 Scottwood Rd. have?
Some of 5318 Scottwood Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5318 Scottwood Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
5318 Scottwood Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5318 Scottwood Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 5318 Scottwood Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise.
Does 5318 Scottwood Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 5318 Scottwood Rd. does offer parking.
Does 5318 Scottwood Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5318 Scottwood Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5318 Scottwood Rd. have a pool?
No, 5318 Scottwood Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 5318 Scottwood Rd. have accessible units?
No, 5318 Scottwood Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 5318 Scottwood Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5318 Scottwood Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5318 Scottwood Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5318 Scottwood Rd. has units with air conditioning.
