5318 Scottwood Rd.

Open Floor Plan and Spa Tub in Paradise! - This two bedroom, two bath home in Paradise has it all! From the large deck and 1 acre lot on the outside, to the open floor plan on the inside, loaded with modern cabinets and fixtures. Lack of storage in this tastefully updated home is not a problem with it's many drawers, cabinets and closets. The master bathroom is it's own treasure to behold, offering a luxurious spa tub and separate shower with not one, but three shower heads, as well as updated fixtures and a generous amount of tile. The home comes with all of the appliances you need including a washer, dryer and refrigerator and all at a modest price of $1375 per month. Fireplace is not usable. Renter's insurance required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5669353)