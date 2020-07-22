Apartment List
/
CA
/
nipomo
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:55 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Nipomo, CA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Nipomo offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and ... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
220 TREVINO DRIVE
220 Trevino Drive, Nipomo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
220 TREVINO DRIVE Available 08/14/20 Mobile House on Galaxy Park 220 Trevino - Type: Mobile Home Available: 08/14/2020 Beds: 2 Baths: 2 Rent: $1,550.00 Deposit: $1,650.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
511 Hayley Ct.
511 Haley Ct, Nipomo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1027 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Nipomo, all major appliances included - This amazing condo features gorgeous Brazilian Koa hardwood floors in the living room, dining area, stairs and hallway.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
538 Margie Place - 1
538 Margie Place, Nipomo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
LIGHT & BRIGHT! Great location in Nipomo Village. Washer & Dryer and Refrigerator included. Great location and an end unit, this home has a very private feeling. Two assigned parking spots right out front and 2 private patio areas.
Results within 5 miles of Nipomo

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1654 Belmont Court
1654 Belmont Court, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2567 sqft
1654 Belmont Court Available 09/01/20 AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER: Executive Style Santa Maria Home with 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms - Executive Style Home has 4 bedrooms,1 of which is on 1st floor and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
138 Marbella
138 Marbella Way, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1674 sqft
138 Marbella Available 08/03/20 La Ventana Single Story Townhome - You must see this lovely unit in the gated community of La Ventana. Living room has a fireplace, vaulted ceiling and tile floors.
Results within 10 miles of Nipomo
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
2 Units Available
Cassia
333 E Enos Dr, Santa Maria, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,552
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
880 sqft
Interior features include fully equipped gourmet kitchens, private patios/balconies, oversized closets and washers/dryers. Located near Highway 101, Vandenberg Air Force Base and Fox Christian School.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
10 Units Available
Montiavo
2460 Rubel Way, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,423
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,724
1318 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of Highway 101. Units feature walk in closets, patio or balcony, carpet, ceiling fan, microwave, and ceiling fan. Community includes pool, hot tub, and gym.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1627 MANHATTAN
1627 Manhattan Avenue, Grover Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
900 sqft
1627 Manhattan, Grover Beach Condo - Type: Condo Available: 07/20/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $1,950.00 Deposit: $2,050.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
6801 CAT CANYON
6801 Cat Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1728 sqft
6801 Cat Canyon off Huasna Valley Rd. - Type: House Available: now Beds: 3 Baths: 3 Rent: $2,400.00 Deposit: $2,500.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
650 Heritage Lane
650 Heritage Lane, San Luis Obispo County, CA
Studio
$1,725
MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 off 1 month rent + Security Deposit moves you in - Spacious studio nestled in mature oaks to create plenty of privacy but also minutes from town.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Nipomo, CA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Nipomo offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Nipomo. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Nipomo can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Maria, CAEl Paso de Robles, CAAtascadero, CAMorro Bay, CA
Cayucos, CALake Nacimiento, CAArroyo Grande, CA
Lompoc, CASan Luis Obispo, CAOrcutt, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock College