1001 Commonwealth Dr.#141

in unit laundry granite counters gym pool tennis court fireplace

Ski Vacation----Beautiful 3 Bedroom (w/Loft that Sleeps 4) - This condo will meet the needs for all looking to Lake Tahoe for a vacation. Great location for a summer or winter rental. The complex has a workout room and a sauna in the winter and in the summer add tennis and swimming. Great area for walking and enjoying the outdoors. Must see in person prior to renting. Only local co-signers accepted.

Nov. 1 - Apr. 30 $400.00 per day, $1700.00 per week, $2200.00 per month.

HOA-no garage. No pets.



