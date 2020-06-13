All apartments in Kings Beach
Find more places like 1001 Commonwealth Dr.#141.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kings Beach, CA
/
1001 Commonwealth Dr.#141
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1001 Commonwealth Dr.#141

1001 Commonwealth Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1001 Commonwealth Dr, Kings Beach, CA 96148
Kingswood Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
gym
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
Ski Vacation----Beautiful 3 Bedroom (w/Loft that Sleeps 4) - This condo will meet the needs for all looking to Lake Tahoe for a vacation. Great location for a summer or winter rental. The complex has a workout room and a sauna in the winter and in the summer add tennis and swimming. Great area for walking and enjoying the outdoors. Must see in person prior to renting. Only local co-signers accepted.
Nov. 1 - Apr. 30 $400.00 per day, $1700.00 per week, $2200.00 per month.
HOA-no garage. No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2636705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Commonwealth Dr.#141 have any available units?
1001 Commonwealth Dr.#141 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1001 Commonwealth Dr.#141 have?
Some of 1001 Commonwealth Dr.#141's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Commonwealth Dr.#141 currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Commonwealth Dr.#141 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Commonwealth Dr.#141 pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Commonwealth Dr.#141 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Beach.
Does 1001 Commonwealth Dr.#141 offer parking?
No, 1001 Commonwealth Dr.#141 does not offer parking.
Does 1001 Commonwealth Dr.#141 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 Commonwealth Dr.#141 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Commonwealth Dr.#141 have a pool?
Yes, 1001 Commonwealth Dr.#141 has a pool.
Does 1001 Commonwealth Dr.#141 have accessible units?
No, 1001 Commonwealth Dr.#141 does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Commonwealth Dr.#141 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Commonwealth Dr.#141 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Commonwealth Dr.#141 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 Commonwealth Dr.#141 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
Fernley, NVSun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno