2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
198 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Cupertino, CA
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
42 Units Available
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,586
1130 sqft
Smoke-free, air-conditioned units with granite countertops and carpet flooring. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. Pool, hot tub, playground, gym and wheelchair accessible. Easy access to I-280.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
City Center
10 Units Available
CUPERTINO PARK CENTER
20380 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,510
1240 sqft
Modern building in the heart of Cupertino, within walking distance of shopping, schools and parks. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom units, all with large patios or balconies, walk-in closets and extra storage. Garage, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Vallco Park South
11 Units Available
Nineteen800
19700 Vallco Pkwy #180, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
1288 sqft
Spacious closets, in-unit washer and dryer, energy-efficient appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities include bike share, private cinema, fitness center, fireplace lounge, playground and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
35 Units Available
Villages at Cupertino
20875 Valley Green Dr, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,713
926 sqft
The Villages at Cupertino offers a serene retreat in the heart of Silicon Valley and one of the best school districts in California. It is where a fast paced life meets quiet contemplation to create the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
17 Units Available
Verandas at Cupertino
20200 Lucille Ave, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,574
1147 sqft
Located mere minutes from the Homestead Square Shopping Center, this community offers its residents a courtyard, pool, dog park and 24-hour gym. Units include granite counters and hardwood flooring, and have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
City Center
10 Units Available
Cupertino City Center
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,337
954 sqft
Elegant, upscale high rise in downtown Cupertino. Excellent views of nearby parks with mountains in the background. Close to I-280 and Rt. 85. Walk-in closets, granite counters, in-unit laundry and community hot tub.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Ortega Park
4 Units Available
Aviare
20415 Via Paviso, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,942
978 sqft
In the heart of Silicon Valley near popular restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site fitness center, spa and rooftop terrace. Apartments feature large spaces, and modern decor and appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Cupertino
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
31 Units Available
Boardwalk Apartments
3770 Flora Vista Ave, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,652
950 sqft
Tranquil location along a private network of canals, near shopping, schools and dining. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, dishwashers and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, hot tub and gym. Garage spaces available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Calvert
14 Units Available
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1083 sqft
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Hidden Lake
3375 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
919 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 62 and Homestead Shopping Center. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Community has pool, gym, hot tub and BBQ grills.
Results within 5 miles of Cupertino
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:27am
San Antonio
5 Units Available
El Portal
2065 California Street, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
963 sqft
El Portal is a Spanish inspired Building located in the heart of the Silicon Valley, in Mountain View. Our spacious newly remodeled 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes offer galley kitchens, plank flooring and large sun drenched floor plans.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
$
Lynhaven
33 Units Available
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1159 sqft
NOW VIRTUAL LEASING! Welcome to Lynhaven Apartments: a tranquil sanctuary, in the heart of San Jose.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
12 Units Available
Levare
377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1385 sqft
Close to Santana Row mall. Boutique community of flats and townhomes with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood laminate floors, and quality appliances. Select homes feature roof decks. On-site entertainment lounge and courtyard with picnic areas.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Loma Linda
45 Units Available
Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,506
1110 sqft
Located close to the Bay Area, with easy access to I-280, these newly renovated units have hardwood floors, private patios and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a basketball court and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Miramonte-Springer
21 Units Available
Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,314
1115 sqft
Located near Grant Park Plaza and Clarkwood Center, this community features on-site parking, concierge service, a courtyard and business center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, patios/balconies and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
57 Units Available
Hearth
2870 Kaiser Dr, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly community with rooftop pool, fitness center. Furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwoods, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bike storage, parking. Near Central Park, schools, public transit.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Moffett-Whisman
28 Units Available
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,325
1017 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northlake
12 Units Available
La Terraza
470 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1174 sqft
Offering a variety of floor plans, this development includes amenities like an on-site fitness center, business center and onsite recycling. Each unit offers high-speed internet, a gas fireplace, and custom cabinetry and countertops.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Grant-Sylvan Park
41 Units Available
Americana
707 Continental Cir, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,159
1009 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Ample community amenities, including a pool, media room, and clubhouse. Near shops and restaurants on El Camino Real. Near Highway 85.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
West Murphy
11 Units Available
GROVE Apartments
243 Buena Vista Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,712
912 sqft
Sophisticated apartments located just off Central Expressway and Mary Avenue. 24-hour laundry and maintenance. Community features a swimming pool, gym and clubhouse. Units have granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
$
San Antonio
19 Units Available
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,014
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
East Murphy
11 Units Available
Avana Sunnyvale
355 N Wolfe Rd, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,451
1124 sqft
Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Relax with community courtyard, BBQ/grill and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Near the 101 and SunnyVale CalTrain stop.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
Shoreline West
36 Units Available
Montrose
1720 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,085
1164 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Mountain View's Shoreline West neighborhood. State-of-the-art fitness center, landscaped pool and spa area, and welcoming clubhouse are wired with latest technology. Interiors feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
21 Units Available
Aventino
200 Winchester Cir, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,917
1333 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. Units feature wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, plush carpeting and modern detailing. Community is close to the Los Gatos Creek Trail.
