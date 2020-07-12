12 Apartments for rent in Arcata, CA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Arcata apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1492 H St, Apt A
1492 H Street, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Arcata Victorian 3-Bedroom Apartment - Here's a chance to live in a classic Northtown Victorian! This beautiful and spacious apartment is on the upper floor of the house, with a private entrance in back.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2110 Frederick Avenue
2110 Frederick Avenue, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Arcata House - Large house includes: dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, fireplace, fresh paint, laundry hookups, double car garage with opener, and tenant to maintain large yard. Due to COVID-19 we are limiting our exposure.

1 of 20

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
Pacific
4531 Valley West Blvd
4531 Valley West Boulevard, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1010 sqft
$1650 / 3 br - 2 ba Condo North Arcata - Located near Giuntoli Blvd, bus lines, shopping, and Mad River Hospital, about a 5 minute drive to HSU and downtown Arcata.
Results within 5 miles of Arcata

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eureka City
1836 Circle Dr.
1836 Circle Drive, Myrtletown, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
1836 Circle Dr.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eureka City
2436 17th St.
2436 17th Street, Eureka, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Spacious, pet-friendly home with laundry hookups! - *Please note that the Available on date is an estimate based on the anticipated time it will take for all vendors to complete maintenance and is subject to change without notice.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eureka City
2523 S St
2523 S Street, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2004 sqft
APPROVED APPLICANT! AVAILABLE TBD August - Warm up by the fireplace in this spacious home! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mckinleyville
1623 Kristin Way
1623 Kristin Way, McKinleyville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
AVAILABLE TBD August - Huge, beautifully updated pet-friendly home! - *Please note that the Available on date is an estimate based on the anticipated time it will take for all vendors to complete maintenance and is subject to change without notice.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Eureka City
1253 East Avenue
1253 East Avenue, Eureka, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
1253 East Avenue Available 04/14/20 APPROVED APPLICANT! Pet-friendly home with a deck overlooking the greenbelt! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.
Results within 10 miles of Arcata

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eureka City
3526 Utah Street
3526 Utah Street, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
APPROVED APPLICANT! AVAILABLE TBD Aug - Spacious, pet-friendly home features a partially fenced yard! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eureka City
102 W. Harris St.
102 W Harris St, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Pet-friendly, great work at home space, spacious rooms, light & bright mixed use building. - ** Real Property Management provides Application Processing & Resident Placement services for the Owner of this property but does not manage this property.

1 of 52

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Cutten
1511 Erin CT
1511 Erin Court, Cutten, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1750 sqft
1511 Erin CT Available 06/20/20 Excellent Cutten location on quiet lane; 3 /2 house with office/ 2 car garage - Excellent location down quiet lane in Eureka off Campton.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eureka City
4405 Fairway Drive
4405 Fairway Drive, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
4405 Fairway Drive Available 07/20/20 Spacious pet-friendly home with views of the golf course! - *Please note that the Available on date is an estimate based on the anticipated time it will take for all vendors to complete maintenance and is
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Arcata, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Arcata apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

