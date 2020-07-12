32 Apartments for rent in Anderson, CA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Anderson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3710 Fairgrounds Dr
3710 Fairgrounds Dr, Anderson, CA
1 Bedroom
$989
550 sqft
1/1 HOME BEHIND THE FAIRGROUNDS IN ANDERSON - AVAILABLE NOW - *Currently showing approved applicants only (when property is available)* This 1 bedroom 1 bath will go fast. It features a fenced entrance that leads to the home.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3414 Riverside Dr.
3414 Riverside Drive, Anderson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
3414 Riverside Dr.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4678 Pleasant Hills Drive
4678 Pleasant Hills Dr, Anderson, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2357 sqft
Luxury Living in Skyview Estates! - Beautiful newly constructed 4 bdrm; 3 bthm home w/ laminate flooring throughout And carpet in the bdrms.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3271 Cory Lane
3271 Cory Lane, Anderson, CA
Studio
$460
345 sqft
3271 Cory Lane Available 08/03/20 Studio Duplex In Anderson - This studio duplex is located at the end of the street in a quiet neighborhood in Anderson. Large kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinetry, oven/range and refrigerator.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Saratoga
4420 Brittany Dr.
4420 Brittany Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2208 sqft
4420 Brittany Dr.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20555 Old Alturas Rd
20555 Old Alturas Road, Shasta County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1020 sqft
Small Country Home with Detached Garage with Storage. - Small country home off of Old Alturas. House shares property with neighboring home also owned by owner. Small but modern home features laminate flooring, Tiled kitchen and bathroom.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Hilltop
375 Rosewood Drive
375 Rosewood Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1956 sqft
375 Rosewood Drive - Two Car Garages - Huge Rv Parking. - This is a great home in a desirable area of Redding. This property is close to shopping, theaters, and restaurants. Walking distance to trail to Sundial Bridge area.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
3800 Thomason Trail
3800 Thomason Trl, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2387 sqft
3800 Thomason Trail Available 07/20/20 4 bedroom, 3 Bath at 2387 Sq. Ft.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkview
3240 Veda
3240 Veda Street, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$880
688 sqft
3240 Veda Available 07/17/20 3240 Veda - West Redding - "Pet Considered" - This home features off-street parking and a nice-sized yard. You are sure to enjoy the covered front porch.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tanglewood
1084 Rollingview Drive
1084 Rollingview Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2050 sqft
1084 Rollingview Drive Available 08/14/20 1084 Rollingview Drive - Beautiful Home - This is a wonderful home close to lots of shopping right off Churn Creek. The home is located in the Hidden Hills Estates, also close to Little Country Church.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tanglewood
597 Mission De Oro
597 Mission De Oro Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1429 sqft
597 Mission De Oro Available 07/14/20 Newer Townhouse In Great Location - Three bedroom and two and one half bathrooms with two car attached garage. Tankless water heater, radiant barrier roof sheathing for energy efficiently.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19757 Sannedrin Place
19757 Sannedrin Place, Lake California, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1800 sqft
19757 Sannedrin Place Available 07/24/20 Lake California Home - Greenbelt Views - HUGE Bonus Room - This 3 bd/2ba home has the following features: newer carpet, separate family and living room (with a gas fireplace!) + it has a finished screened in

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Shasta View
2928 Salmonberry Drive
2928 Salmonberry Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1304 sqft
2928 Salmonberry Drive Available 08/03/20 2928 Salmonberry Drive - Nice home in Ravenwood - Close to BSSM. - Tons of energy and effort is going into getting this home ready for a new renter.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkview
2976 Lanning Street
2976 Lanning Avenue, Redding, CA
1 Bedroom
$725
440 sqft
2976 Lanning Street- Fresh Paint and Off Street Parking!! - Single bedroom unit with a decent-sized living room. There is off-street parking for this unit. The front yard is fully fenced.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Starview
2368 Capella St.
2368 Capella Street, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Corner Lot Home Near Enterprise Park! - Whether you're biking, walking, or taking a short drive to one of many nearby shopping or dining destinations, this conveniently located corner lot home, within walking distance of Enterprise Park, Clover

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Boulder Creek
629 Yolla Bolly Trail
629 Yolla Bolly Trail, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1450 sqft
Senior Living at its Finest! - Lovely 2 bed, 2 bath home w/ 1,450 sqft, open floor plan and all appliances included. This home is located in the Shasta Hills Estates, (55+ Community) w/ pool, spa, and clubhouse access.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tanglewood
804 Mission De Oro
804 Mission de Oro Dr, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1760 sqft
804 Mission De Oro. Park Point South - Brand New Home! - You are going to love this brand new fresh out of construction unit that is located close to shopping and services.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bluffs
723 Doral Trail
723 Doral Trail, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
723 Doral Trail Available 08/13/20 Hilltop Home with Pool Access! - Upscale condo unit in great location off Hilltop! Amazing neighborhood views, a community pool, beautiful landscaping, and all the appliances you need make this a fantastic deal.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Enterprise
915 De Moll Dr.
915 De Moll Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
BACK ON MARKET - Home Off Churn Creek Rd (CONVENIENT LOCATION) - This Updated Home is located in the Enterprise Area , and approx 1600 sq.ft. with single car garage. Recent upgrades. 3 bdrms and 1-1/2 baths.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Boulder Creek
1365 A Browning Street
1365 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1365 A Browning Street in Redding. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
North Shasta View
1973 Salzburg Trail
1973 Salzburg Trail, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1970 sqft
Large Home in Gated Sonata Neighborhood - This home was built in 2008 and has 4 bd/3 ba, tankless hot water heater, spiral staircase, jack & jill bath, and 2 car attached garage.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Kutras
2050 Athens Ave.
2050 Athens Avenue, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1480 sqft
2050 Athens Ave. Available 06/08/20 Charming Three Bedroom, With BONUS room! - Charming Three bedroom with BONUS room, room is size of two car garage with two closets! Convenient Location, near freeway access and schools. Landscaping included.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
North Hilltop
444 Ridgecrest Trail 120
444 Ridgecrest Trail, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1369 sqft
Ideal 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo Near Pool!! - This single-story, 2 bed/2 bath, 1369 sf condo with fireplace features great room opening to dining area, upscale tile and laminate flooring, mirror accents, built-ins, & ceiling fans.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
South Bechelli
617 Loma Vista Dr
617 Loma Vista Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
1622 sqft
LARGE 4 BED/ 2 BATH HOME - LOCATED IN EAST REDDING - This spacious one story ranch style home features two fireplaces, carpet in the living room, hall and bedrooms, a large fenced yard and patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Anderson, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Anderson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

