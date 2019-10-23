Home
Renter Life
Research
Rental Management
Company News

Yuki Graviet Knapp

Yuki is a former member Growth Team at Apartment List. She enjoys eating, reading, spending time in the mountains, singing in the car, and exploring new places.
Featured Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
October 23rd
Why Renting Isn't Just For Millennials
August 11th
The Beginner's Guide to Renters Insurance
June 6th
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
May 9th
How to Successfully Relocate as a Renter
April 26th
Finding an Apartment: 8 Apartment Hunting Tips on a Budget
March 14th
Top 10 Apartment-Friendly Dog Breeds
February 25th
Apartments for rent in our top cities
Atlanta, GAAustin, TXCharlotte, NCChicago, ILDallas, TXDenver, COFort Worth, TX
Houston, TXIndianapolis, INJacksonville, FLLos Angeles, CANashville, TNNew York, NYPhiladelphia, PA
Phoenix, AZSan Antonio, TXSan Diego, CASan Francisco, CASeattle, WAWashington, DC