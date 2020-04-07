All apartments in Pinedale
Pinedale, AZ
1540 Falcon Ln
1540 Falcon Ln

1540 Falcon Lane · (928) 536-2110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1540 Falcon Lane, Pinedale, AZ 85901

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1540 Falcon Ln · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
- Cabin on Acreage in Pinedale, Cozy 2 bed 1 bath, small loft. Combination of propane, electric and wood heat source available. Partially furnished and shared dumpster is included. Additional acreage available for horses but no fence or amenities for the animals provided.

Pets/Animals by Pre-approval by Owner. Additional Security deposit required.

No Smoking allowed.

A One-time Administration/Leasing fee of $150.00.

All adults, over the age of 18, must fill out separate application; Application fee $25.00/per application.
Application link will not be sent, and applications will not be reviewed or approved until the home has been viewed. Application Fees are non-refundable.

Viewings can be scheduled by calling our office at 928-536-2110.

All available properties are listed on-line:
https://remaxtraditions.appfolio.com/listings

(RLNE5413928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

