Brand New Construction Home with amenities galore in the newest subdivision in Pea Ridge. This home has 4 bedrooms with over 1800 sq ft. Close to everything Pea Ridge has to offer and just minutes to I-49, Downtown Bentonville, Wal-Mart Home Office and more! Don't miss this opportunity to live in a Brand New Home! *** Homes are still under construction, pictures may not be of exact unit but will be updated as progress is made!