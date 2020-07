Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated microwave

608 Cartwright St Available 08/01/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Home in Van Buren For Rent!! - This newly remodeled home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 half baths. It has carpet in the bedrooms and living room along with ceramic tile throughout the rest of the home. There is a large living space that flows into a dining/eat in area. There is a carport for one car and a very large storage closet attached to the home. Lots of storage space inside the home. Comes with stove/oven, dishwasher, and microwave; as well as a utility/laundry room with built in cabinets and washer and dryer hook ups. Large fenced in back yard and a patio area off the back of the house.



Call our office to set up your showing, 479-471-1471. Or you can go to rpmfirstchoice.com to fill our your applications directly. No pets allowed.



Rent: $750

Deposit: $600

Application Fee: $35 per adult



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4440857)