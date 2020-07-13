/
apartments with pool
55 Apartments for rent in Maumelle, AR with pool
Verified
1 of 34
14 Units Available
Highland Pointe of Maumelle
100 Commercial Park Ct, Maumelle, AR
1 Bedroom
$838
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$896
1083 sqft
Resort-like setting near Lake Valencia Park and I-40. Custom-designed apartment homes. On-site amenities include a pool, garage, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Smoke-free units provided. Minutes from walking trails.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
The Villa at River Pointe Drive
8000 River Pointe Dr, Maumelle, AR
1 Bedroom
$979
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Villa at River Pointe Drive in Maumelle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
The Timbers at Maumelle
1500 Union Ct, Maumelle, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$820
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$885
1239 sqft
The Timbers offers beautifully spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 40 and Murray Lake.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
61 Mountain Terrace
61 Mountain Terrace Circle, Maumelle, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1875 sqft
Beautiful 2Bd/2Ba with optional 3Bedroom home in Maumelle with patio ! Nice and spacious home with fireplace . 2 car garage . It has a sun room and an spacious office .Clubhouse with workout room and pool! Mud room connected to the laundry room .
1 of 39
Last updated April 17 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
137 Deauville
137 Deauville Drive, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1 sqft
*MAUMELLE!!*Gorgeous Home In Country Club Of Arkansas!! This 3 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Features New Window Shaded Installed On All Windows Throughout The Home. The Home Has Hardwood Floors, Carpets, And Vinyl Throughout The Home.
Results within 1 mile of Maumelle
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Lexington Park Apartment Homes
7601 Vestal Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$794
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lexington Park Apartment Homes in North Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Maumelle
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Chenal Pointe at the Divide
6400 The Divide Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$890
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$984
1029 sqft
Nestled Near Pinnacle Mountain State Park and just outside the hustle and bustle of the Capitol, Chenal Pointe at the Divide sets a new standard for apartments.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
The Retreat at Chenal
24800 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$769
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,002
1068 sqft
Enjoy the Chenal Valley with quiet living in a setting surrounded by nature. On top of private entries, enjoy a pool, sun deck, fitness center and indoor basketball court as well as patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
17 Units Available
Reservoir
Towne Oaks Apartments
9300 Treasure Hill Road, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$530
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1355 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
13 Units Available
River Mountain
Highland Pointe West Little Rock
5500 Highland Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$715
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$928
1083 sqft
Luxury community with impeccably maintained grounds, pool and gym. Apartments are pet friendly with central air. Location in the heart of West Little Rock conveniently located by the banks of the Arkansas River.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
15 Units Available
Rock Creek
Carrington Park
1801 Champlin Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$869
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1403 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have gourmet kitchens featuring oak cabinets and white appliances. Executive business center on-site. Easy access to Little Rock via Interstates 430 and 630.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
12 Units Available
Rock Creek
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$893
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,003
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Wellington at Chenal Apartments! Our inviting community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, wood-style flooring, brushed nickel light
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
23 Units Available
Stonebridge at the Ranch
1 Stonebridge Cir, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$774
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,324
1455 sqft
Located in Chenal Valley near I-630, I-430 and Highway 10, this complex includes a variety of 1-3 bedroom homes. Amenities include hardwood floors, lofty ceilings, fireplaces, a pool and much more.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
22 Units Available
Pinnacle Park at Chenal Valley
16401 Chenal Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$897
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$996
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,022
1250 sqft
Design meets comfort here with numerous upgrades available such as vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. Resort-style amenities include coffee bar, internet cafe, outdoor fireplace for relaxing and a community surrounded by luscious greenery.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
13 Units Available
Heights
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$715
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Midtown Shopping Center and Park Plaza Mall are both convenient to this pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an onsite pool, gym, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units include fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
$
5 Units Available
Riverdale
The Everly
2501 Riverfront Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$899
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1027 sqft
Discover The Everly & settle into convenient, affordable apartment living in the heart of the Riverdale area. You are within walking distance to Rebsamen Park & Murray Park. Golf, bike & jogging trails are convenient.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
1 Unit Available
Walnut Valley
Bowman Heights Apartments
420 Markham Mesa Pl, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$690
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. ???????Experience the finest in convenient living in Little Rock, Arkansas at Bowman Heights Apartments.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
34 Units Available
Ridge @ Chenal Valley
5400 Chenonceau Blvd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,079
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1398 sqft
Comfortable homes with large living rooms and stylish finishes. Work out at the on-site gym and relax in the hot tub. Close to great shopping and dining in the Chenal Valley neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
21 Units Available
Reservoir
Colony West
1420 Breckenridge Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$620
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1117 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
9 Units Available
Briarwood
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$549
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Riverdale
Vantage Point Apartment Homes
2300 Rebsamen Park Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$690
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1375 sqft
Enjoy the best in apartment living at Vantage Point Apartment Homes! Our community offers 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes in beautiful Little Rock, AR. You’ll find both comfort and convenience at Vantage Point.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
Walnut Valley
Fairfield
1912 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$565
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairfield offers a great value in apartment living in the Little Rock area! Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff; we are committed to your comfort.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Walnut Valley
Turtle Creek
601 Napa Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$618
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$764
925 sqft
Contemporary homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a dog park, tennis court and gym. Close to I-430 for convenient transportation.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
3 Units Available
Walnut Valley
Arbors of Pleasant Valley
2020 Hinson Loop Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$909
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1149 sqft
Nestled on beautiful Hinson Loop in Little Rock, your dream apartment is waiting for you.
