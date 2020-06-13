/
3 bedroom apartments
19 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jonesboro, AR
Willow Creek Apartments
6 Willow Creek Ln, Jonesboro, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1200 sqft
BBQ pits, picnic areas, a playground and fitness center available to residents of this community. Units feature walk-in closets and wood-grain flooring. Fox Meadow Elementary School and shopping along Stadium Boulevard are nearby.
2017 Sandbrook
2017 Sandbrook Drive, Jonesboro, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1404 sqft
3bed/2bath House near Fox Meadow Elementary - Call today to see this very clean and beautiful home. This 3bed/2bath home is located outside of the bypass, close to Fox Meadow Elementary. The yard is very well manicured and landscaped.
1816 Greenwood
1816 Greenwood Street, Jonesboro, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1284 sqft
Rustic Ranch House - This rustic ranch style house is waiting for YOU to call it "home." This attractive house boasts an open kitchen large enough for everyone to pitch in on dinner and a living room spacious enough for everyone to gather afterwards.
3906 Hill
3906 Hill Dr, Jonesboro, AR
4 Bed 2 Bath - This is a 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Nettleton Schools. The inviting family room has a fireplace and acid stained concrete floors that extend into kitchen & dining area.
3824 Remington Drive
3824 Remington Dr, Jonesboro, AR
3824 Remington Drive Available 06/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view in person on June 15th! You don't want to miss out on this cute four bedroom, two bath home in Jonesboro! This home has a
1812 Rosemond
1812 Rosemond Avenue, Jonesboro, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1480 sqft
Great House in a Great Neighborhood! - This spacious 3 bedroom home boasts a really nice backyard, covered patio, & storm cellar. PET FRIENDLY! Large & small. It doesn't matter, we welcome all. Check us out at www.onqproperties.com! (RLNE5769463)
2610 Oakbrook
2610 Oakbrook Drive, Jonesboro, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2610 Oakbrook - 2610 Oakbrook is a wonderful 3 bed 1.5 bath, Located centrally in Jonesboro, close to all shops, restaurants and local activities. This house is perfect for a family. $1200 rent $1000 deposit, pet welcome with deposit.
1322 Pardew
1322 Pardew Street, Jonesboro, AR
3 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Great Location. Close to everything! - MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE. This cozy 3 bed 2 bath home is in a great neighborhood right off Nettleton and behind Red Wolf.
2814 Stallings Lane
2814 Stallings Lane, Jonesboro, AR
2814 Stallings Lane Available 06/30/20 Perfect location for ASU Students - NO HUD - Warm, friendly, inviting in a lovely, established neighborhood ... This is a perfect home for families and roommates alike.
3421 Village Meadow Drive
3421 Village Meadow Drive, Jonesboro, AR
Sage Meadows Subdivision in Jonesboro - Beautiful, large, two-level custom built home. 2,734 feet. Four bedroom. Three bath. Great room is open and spacious with a kitchen/living room combo and large walk in pantry.
100 Rose Street - B
100 Rose St, Jonesboro, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1541 sqft
Townhouse-Covered
1410 West Jefferson Avenue
1410 West Jefferson Avenue, Jonesboro, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1590 sqft
2505 Judes Ct
2505 Judes Ct, Jonesboro, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1355 sqft
Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - This cute home offers a functional floor plan with three bedrooms and two bathrooms! It has all the modern upgrades and a neutral color pallet making decorating easy! Are you a pet parent? We are a pet friendly
4817 Thistle Way
4817 Thistle Way, Jonesboro, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1650 sqft
4817 Thistle Way Available 06/01/20 Very Nice home on Thistleway in Valley View schools - This home is currently occupied and WILL NOT be available for showings until June 1, 2020.
3532 Western Gales Dr
3532 Western Gales Drive, Jonesboro, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1621 sqft
Western Gales - Property Id: 226264 Nice all brick home located in the desirable Sage Meadows Subdivision. Three bedroom, two bath home with neutral colors. Kitchen has large pantry and solid surface countertops.
1904 Murray Creek
1904 Murray Creek Drive, Jonesboro, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Newly remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home near Hilltop - Newly remodeled, 2 story, 3 bedroom 2 bath home near NEA Baptist Hospital, great location with shops, restaurants and ASU close by. Ready for move-in. Washer and dryer optional.
3709 Churchill Drive
3709 Churchhill Dr, Craighead County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1243 sqft
3709 Churchill Drive Available 07/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 15th! Come check out this cute home in Jonesboro before it is gone! This home offers three bedrooms and two baths
3816 Churchill Drive
3816 Churchhill Dr, Craighead County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1243 sqft
Newer Three Bedroom Two Bath Rental Home In Quiet Jonesboro Community - Enjoy this beautiful newer 1243 sq ft home featuring a nice size kitchen and open floor plan perfect for entertaining.
330 Wolf Grove
330 Wolf Grove Ln, Craighead County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1440 sqft
Very nice, new construction located off of Aggie Rd. between ASU and NEA Baptist. Large open living and kitchen area with acid stained concrete floors throughout the entire home. Home is finished out with high quality touches.