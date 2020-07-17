All apartments in Jonesboro
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

4749 Wildwood

4749 Wildwood Lane
Location

4749 Wildwood Lane, Jonesboro, AR 72401

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect home for Students-Families-Singles NO Pets, NO HUD - This beautiful home is in the highly sought after Wildwood subdivision, University Heights Elementary and Nettleton School District just waiting for you to make her your own. Living room/dining-kitchen are open and bright with canned lighting. With modern colors throughout, this home boasts spacious rooms, lots of closet space, beautiful bathrooms, stained concrete floors and carpeted bedrooms. With a two-car garage and driveway to accommodate up to 4 or more vehicles, there is plenty of parking for you and your guests.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5876670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4749 Wildwood have any available units?
4749 Wildwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jonesboro, AR.
Is 4749 Wildwood currently offering any rent specials?
4749 Wildwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4749 Wildwood pet-friendly?
No, 4749 Wildwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jonesboro.
Does 4749 Wildwood offer parking?
Yes, 4749 Wildwood offers parking.
Does 4749 Wildwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4749 Wildwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4749 Wildwood have a pool?
No, 4749 Wildwood does not have a pool.
Does 4749 Wildwood have accessible units?
No, 4749 Wildwood does not have accessible units.
Does 4749 Wildwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 4749 Wildwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4749 Wildwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 4749 Wildwood does not have units with air conditioning.
