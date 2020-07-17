4749 Wildwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect home for Students-Families-Singles NO Pets, NO HUD - This beautiful home is in the highly sought after Wildwood subdivision, University Heights Elementary and Nettleton School District just waiting for you to make her your own. Living room/dining-kitchen are open and bright with canned lighting. With modern colors throughout, this home boasts spacious rooms, lots of closet space, beautiful bathrooms, stained concrete floors and carpeted bedrooms. With a two-car garage and driveway to accommodate up to 4 or more vehicles, there is plenty of parking for you and your guests.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5876670)