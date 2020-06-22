2017 Sandbrook

Amenities

3bed/2bath House near Fox Meadow Elementary - Call today to see this very clean and beautiful home.



This 3bed/2bath home is located outside of the bypass, close to Fox Meadow Elementary.



The yard is very well manicured and landscaped. The backyard is fenced and has a nice dog kennel and several large shade trees.



The home has new carpet inside and some new paint. The central heat is gas and the water heater is gas.



Tenant pays electric, gas and water. Tenant will be responsible for lawncare.



NO HUD accepted at this location.



Pets allowed case by case with a 35# weight limit.



Managed by Wright-Pace Real Estate

Owned by a licensed Arkansas Real Estate Agent

870-933-0046

1115 Windover, Jonesboro, Arkansas 72401



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5851386)