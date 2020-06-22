All apartments in Jonesboro
2017 Sandbrook
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

2017 Sandbrook

2017 Sandbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2017 Sandbrook Drive, Jonesboro, AR 72404

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3bed/2bath House near Fox Meadow Elementary - Call today to see this very clean and beautiful home.

This 3bed/2bath home is located outside of the bypass, close to Fox Meadow Elementary.

The yard is very well manicured and landscaped. The backyard is fenced and has a nice dog kennel and several large shade trees.

The home has new carpet inside and some new paint. The central heat is gas and the water heater is gas.

Tenant pays electric, gas and water. Tenant will be responsible for lawncare.

NO HUD accepted at this location.

Pets allowed case by case with a 35# weight limit.

Managed by Wright-Pace Real Estate
Owned by a licensed Arkansas Real Estate Agent
870-933-0046
1115 Windover, Jonesboro, Arkansas 72401

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5851386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Sandbrook have any available units?
2017 Sandbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jonesboro, AR.
Is 2017 Sandbrook currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Sandbrook isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Sandbrook pet-friendly?
Yes, 2017 Sandbrook is pet friendly.
Does 2017 Sandbrook offer parking?
No, 2017 Sandbrook does not offer parking.
Does 2017 Sandbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 Sandbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Sandbrook have a pool?
No, 2017 Sandbrook does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Sandbrook have accessible units?
No, 2017 Sandbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Sandbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 Sandbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 Sandbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 2017 Sandbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
