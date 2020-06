Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Rustic Ranch House - This rustic ranch style house is waiting for YOU to call it "home." This attractive house boasts an open kitchen large enough for everyone to pitch in on dinner and a living room spacious enough for everyone to gather afterwards. Don't miss the patio and the fenced in backyard with its storage buildings! This treasure is located in the Jonesboro Public School System. Bonuses: carport parking, stackable washer & dryer, & natural hardwood floors!! You just have to see this house! Check us out at www.OnQProperties.com today to schedule an appointment. You don't want to wait :)



(RLNE5849068)