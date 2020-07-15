All apartments in Jonesboro
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

1600 Aggie Rd

1600 Aggie Road · (870) 520-6468 ext. 104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1600 Aggie Road, Jonesboro, AR 72401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1600 Aggie Rd · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1178 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
IDEAL for STUDENTS - Three blocks from Campus - Walking distance to class, stores and dining. Ideal for ASU students! Great location, three blocks from campus, one block from East Johnson on the corner of Azalea and Aggie. Nice corner lot with lots of shade trees. Two bedroom with a small study that could also be used as a bedroom for an additional roommate. Large living room, dining room and kitchen. Furnished stove, refridgerator, washer and dryer, blinds and ceiling fans. Central heat & air and pet friendly with some restrictions and additional deposit.

(RLNE3949086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Aggie Rd have any available units?
1600 Aggie Rd has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1600 Aggie Rd have?
Some of 1600 Aggie Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Aggie Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Aggie Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Aggie Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 Aggie Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1600 Aggie Rd offer parking?
No, 1600 Aggie Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1600 Aggie Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 Aggie Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Aggie Rd have a pool?
No, 1600 Aggie Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Aggie Rd have accessible units?
No, 1600 Aggie Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Aggie Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Aggie Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Aggie Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1600 Aggie Rd has units with air conditioning.
