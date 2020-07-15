1600 Aggie Rd

Amenities

IDEAL for STUDENTS - Three blocks from Campus - Walking distance to class, stores and dining. Ideal for ASU students! Great location, three blocks from campus, one block from East Johnson on the corner of Azalea and Aggie. Nice corner lot with lots of shade trees. Two bedroom with a small study that could also be used as a bedroom for an additional roommate. Large living room, dining room and kitchen. Furnished stove, refridgerator, washer and dryer, blinds and ceiling fans. Central heat & air and pet friendly with some restrictions and additional deposit.



