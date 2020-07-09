Apartment List
19 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Greenwood, AR

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
905 W Denver
905 West Denver Street, Greenwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$895
1700 sqft
905 W Denver Available 07/17/20 Large House for Rent in Greenwood - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 1 bathroom house is rent ready!. This spacious house includes a privacy fenced in yard and is seconds from eateries and shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
70 Grand Maple DR
70 Grand Maple Drive, Greenwood, AR
2 Bedrooms
$700
921 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home for rent. $700 monthly rent and $600 security deposit. Pets are permitted with $25 a month pet fee. Agent Owned.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1205 W Atlanta
1205 West Atlanta Street, Greenwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$800
1237 sqft
1205 W Atlanta Available 08/01/20 Home for Rent in Greenwood - This cozy 3 bed/1.5 bath home is in a wonderful neighborhood close to schools and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Greenwood

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
6808 Riley Park DR
6808 Riley Park Drive, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3678 sqft
Beautiful home with great floor plan and voice command / smart home features. Turn lights on or off or adjust AC cooling & heat and monitor security system at the palm of your hand or with your voice command.
Results within 10 miles of Greenwood

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
210 Regency Dr.
210 Regency Drive, Barling, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1205 sqft
Beautiful Family Home in Barling! - Wonderful property near Chaffee Crossing! This open floor plan, energy efficient, 3 bedroom/2 bathroom is an absolute MUST SEE! The best part...

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6701 Maribette Road Lot 25 Left
6701 Maribette Rd, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1650 sqft
6701 Maribette Road Lot 25 Left Available 07/15/20 3 BED 2.5 BATH IN CHAFFEE CROSSING - Our brand new beautiful townhomes are located off of Wells Lake Rd just minutes from Zero Street in Chaffee Crossing Fort Smith.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right
6617 Leightyn Ln, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1670 sqft
TOWNHOUSE IN FORT CHAFFEE FOR RENT ! - These beautiful duplexes have tile flooring throughout main areas of the home and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fianna Hills
3604 Brooken Hill Drive
3604 Brooken Hill Drive, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1636 sqft
3604 Brooken Hill Drive Available 08/01/20 For Rent! Bottom of Fianna Hills! - This 4 bedroom , 3 bathroom home just recently was converted over to all electric. We have installed a new AC and also a new water heater.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fianna Hills
2913 Kendall Ave
2913 Kendall Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1727 sqft
2913 Kendall Ave Available 08/01/20 Newly Remodeled Home for Rent! - This newly remodeled home is 3 bedroom and 2 bath with ceramic tile throughout. The kitchen is equipped with all major appliances , eat in kitchen and formal dining area.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
6823 Veterans Avenue
6823 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
6821 Veterans Avenue
6821 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
6825 Veterans Avenue
6825 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
6815 Veterans Avenue
6815 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
6819 Veterans Avenue
6819 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
6805 Veterans Avenue
6805 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan. Located in the heart of Chaffee crossing.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
6801 Veterans Avenue
6801 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
6807 Veterans Avenue
6807 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
6827 Veterans Avenue
6827 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
6400 Massard Road - 208
6400 Massard Road, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
950 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment- UPSTAIRS unit WATER and CABLE TV provided. The unit comes with washer, dryer, fridge, stove, and dishwasher.

