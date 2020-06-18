All apartments in De Queen
103 Westwood Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

103 Westwood Drive

103 Westwood Drive · (800) 314-4490
Location

103 Westwood Drive, De Queen, AR 71832

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 103 Westwood Drive · Avail. now

$1,025

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1243 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
MOVE IN SPECIAL Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - MOVE IN SPECIAL - $99 FIRST MONTHS RENT with a signed lease and paid deposit by June 30th! (credit requirements apply)

Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home

This gorgeous home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms! Large master suite, ceiling fans, luxury vinyl plank in common areas and carpet in bedrooms. There is also a nice size laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups!

Two car garage!

Large back yard with the option to add a privacy fence for an additional $50 per month

We are PET FRIENDLY!!

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!

Utilize self showing: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1366384?source=marketing

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5619202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

