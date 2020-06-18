103 Westwood Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage stainless steel ceiling fan carpet

MOVE IN SPECIAL Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - MOVE IN SPECIAL - $99 FIRST MONTHS RENT with a signed lease and paid deposit by June 30th! (credit requirements apply)



Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home



This gorgeous home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms! Large master suite, ceiling fans, luxury vinyl plank in common areas and carpet in bedrooms. There is also a nice size laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups!



Two car garage!



Large back yard with the option to add a privacy fence for an additional $50 per month



We are PET FRIENDLY!!



Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!



Utilize self showing: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1366384?source=marketing



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.



