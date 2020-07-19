All apartments in Craighead County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

312 Wolf Den

312 Wolf Den Dr · (870) 203-9339
Location

312 Wolf Den Dr, Craighead County, AR 72401

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 312 Wolf Den · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
new construction
312 Wolf Den - For RENT! - New Construction 3 bedroom, 2 bath rental home located in a newly developed neighborhood off Aggie Rd. in Jonesboro. Its convenient location, only a few minutes away from Hilltop, NEA Baptist Hospital, and Arkansas State University. The house features granite countertops, a fenced-in backyard, wood flooring, and comes stocked with kitchen appliances. Additionally, basic cable/internet and lawn care is included in rental price. These won't last long! Don't delay -- Call today!

(RLNE4815511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Wolf Den have any available units?
312 Wolf Den has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 312 Wolf Den have?
Some of 312 Wolf Den's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Wolf Den currently offering any rent specials?
312 Wolf Den is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Wolf Den pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Wolf Den is pet friendly.
Does 312 Wolf Den offer parking?
No, 312 Wolf Den does not offer parking.
Does 312 Wolf Den have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Wolf Den does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Wolf Den have a pool?
No, 312 Wolf Den does not have a pool.
Does 312 Wolf Den have accessible units?
No, 312 Wolf Den does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Wolf Den have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Wolf Den does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Wolf Den have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Wolf Den does not have units with air conditioning.
