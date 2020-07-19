Amenities

312 Wolf Den - For RENT! - New Construction 3 bedroom, 2 bath rental home located in a newly developed neighborhood off Aggie Rd. in Jonesboro. Its convenient location, only a few minutes away from Hilltop, NEA Baptist Hospital, and Arkansas State University. The house features granite countertops, a fenced-in backyard, wood flooring, and comes stocked with kitchen appliances. Additionally, basic cable/internet and lawn care is included in rental price. These won't last long! Don't delay -- Call today!



(RLNE4815511)