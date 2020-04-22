All apartments in Cherokee Village
28 Ouachita Road
Last updated April 22 2020 at 1:46 AM

28 Ouachita Road

28 Ouachita Road · (870) 856-4272
Location

28 Ouachita Road, Cherokee Village, AR 72529

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
GREAT HOME w/big back yard! 2 bdrms, 1 3/4 baths, large open Liv rm. Kitchen w/refrig, new stainless 5-burner gas range. Mstr bdrm has great walk-in tiled shower & utility rm is attached to the master bath makes it very convenient & has storage. Laminate & tile flooring. Cent gas heat, cent air, (wood stove cannot be used). 1-car carport. Located near Towncenter in Cherokee Village. No inside pets. References/Deposits, (1st & last month & security deposit) required. Must have at least a 650 credit score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Ouachita Road have any available units?
28 Ouachita Road has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Ouachita Road have?
Some of 28 Ouachita Road's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Ouachita Road currently offering any rent specials?
28 Ouachita Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Ouachita Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Ouachita Road is pet friendly.
Does 28 Ouachita Road offer parking?
Yes, 28 Ouachita Road does offer parking.
Does 28 Ouachita Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Ouachita Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Ouachita Road have a pool?
No, 28 Ouachita Road does not have a pool.
Does 28 Ouachita Road have accessible units?
No, 28 Ouachita Road does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Ouachita Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Ouachita Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Ouachita Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Ouachita Road does not have units with air conditioning.
