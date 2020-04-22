28 Ouachita Road

Amenities

pet friendly carport stainless steel range oven refrigerator

GREAT HOME w/big back yard! 2 bdrms, 1 3/4 baths, large open Liv rm. Kitchen w/refrig, new stainless 5-burner gas range. Mstr bdrm has great walk-in tiled shower & utility rm is attached to the master bath makes it very convenient & has storage. Laminate & tile flooring. Cent gas heat, cent air, (wood stove cannot be used). 1-car carport. Located near Towncenter in Cherokee Village. No inside pets. References/Deposits, (1st & last month & security deposit) required. Must have at least a 650 credit score.