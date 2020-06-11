All apartments in Cherokee Village
26 Spring River Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:09 PM

26 Spring River Lane

26 Spring River Lane · (870) 856-4272
Location

26 Spring River Lane, Cherokee Village, AR 72529

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
GRACIE’S GET-AWAY! Rent nightly or RENT FOR WINTER-INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES & CABLE-INTERNET! $1200 mo. (1-2 guests only). OR $79/nt for 2 people. 1-LEVEL UPDATED CONDO w/carport. FREE WIFI and cable TV (big screen TV in living rm & flat screen TV in master bdrm) 2 bdrm, 1.5 ba. Well-appointed kitchen, Master bdrm w/bath. Both bdrms 2/queen beds. Close to Town Center, P.O., Banking, & restaurant. Near 3 lakes! (For long term monthly lease credit score of 700 or better required) Call for more info! ID#001

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Spring River Lane have any available units?
26 Spring River Lane has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 Spring River Lane have?
Some of 26 Spring River Lane's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Spring River Lane currently offering any rent specials?
26 Spring River Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Spring River Lane pet-friendly?
No, 26 Spring River Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee Village.
Does 26 Spring River Lane offer parking?
Yes, 26 Spring River Lane does offer parking.
Does 26 Spring River Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Spring River Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Spring River Lane have a pool?
No, 26 Spring River Lane does not have a pool.
Does 26 Spring River Lane have accessible units?
No, 26 Spring River Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Spring River Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Spring River Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Spring River Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Spring River Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
