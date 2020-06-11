26 Spring River Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking internet access

GRACIE’S GET-AWAY! Rent nightly or RENT FOR WINTER-INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES & CABLE-INTERNET! $1200 mo. (1-2 guests only). OR $79/nt for 2 people. 1-LEVEL UPDATED CONDO w/carport. FREE WIFI and cable TV (big screen TV in living rm & flat screen TV in master bdrm) 2 bdrm, 1.5 ba. Well-appointed kitchen, Master bdrm w/bath. Both bdrms 2/queen beds. Close to Town Center, P.O., Banking, & restaurant. Near 3 lakes! (For long term monthly lease credit score of 700 or better required) Call for more info! ID#001