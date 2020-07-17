Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

2020 Ingalls Lane B Available 08/01/20 3 Br Duplex for Rent in Alma! - Beautiful , conveniently located duplex for rent in Alma. Lots of appeal, Spacious 1500 sq ft three bedroom, two bathroom sits in a quiet neighborhood. Tiled kitchen and wood vinyl throughout the living room and bedrooms. Equipped with refrigerator, electric stove, microwave and dishwasher. You pay Electric and water. Nice laundry room. Close to schools, Walmart and lots of eating places but yet far enough out that you don't feel right in town.



For more information give MeChelle a call 479-471-1471.



Rent $850.00

Deposit $750

App fee per adult $50

Website: rpmfirstchoice.com



(RLNE4141089)