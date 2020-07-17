All apartments in Alma
Find more places like 2020 Ingalls Lane B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alma, AR
/
2020 Ingalls Lane B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2020 Ingalls Lane B

2020 Ingalls Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2020 Ingalls Ln, Alma, AR 72921

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2020 Ingalls Lane B Available 08/01/20 3 Br Duplex for Rent in Alma! - Beautiful , conveniently located duplex for rent in Alma. Lots of appeal, Spacious 1500 sq ft three bedroom, two bathroom sits in a quiet neighborhood. Tiled kitchen and wood vinyl throughout the living room and bedrooms. Equipped with refrigerator, electric stove, microwave and dishwasher. You pay Electric and water. Nice laundry room. Close to schools, Walmart and lots of eating places but yet far enough out that you don't feel right in town.

For more information give MeChelle a call 479-471-1471.

Rent $850.00
Deposit $750
App fee per adult $50
Website: rpmfirstchoice.com

(RLNE4141089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Ingalls Lane B have any available units?
2020 Ingalls Lane B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alma, AR.
What amenities does 2020 Ingalls Lane B have?
Some of 2020 Ingalls Lane B's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Ingalls Lane B currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Ingalls Lane B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Ingalls Lane B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 Ingalls Lane B is pet friendly.
Does 2020 Ingalls Lane B offer parking?
No, 2020 Ingalls Lane B does not offer parking.
Does 2020 Ingalls Lane B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 Ingalls Lane B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Ingalls Lane B have a pool?
No, 2020 Ingalls Lane B does not have a pool.
Does 2020 Ingalls Lane B have accessible units?
No, 2020 Ingalls Lane B does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Ingalls Lane B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 Ingalls Lane B has units with dishwashers.
Does 2020 Ingalls Lane B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2020 Ingalls Lane B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARJohnson, AR
Fort Smith, ARLowell, ARPrairie Grove, AR
Farmington, ARSiloam Springs, ARVan Buren, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas