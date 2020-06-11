All apartments in Triana
202 Zierdt Road.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:49 PM

202 Zierdt Road

202 Zierdt Road · (256) 240-0708
Location

202 Zierdt Road, Triana, AL 35756

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Southern charm meets modern living in this 3 Bedroom/1Bath apartment. Brand new renovations include an updated kitchen and bathroom featuring new appliances, luxury vinyl flooring, contemporary fixtures, and a sleek new paint job. Enjoy easy living on a quiet street, not to mention plenty of natural light, and ample closet space. No detail was overlooked – contact us today to learn how you can be the first to take advantage of this freshly restored apartment home.

Schedule self-showings anytime at your convenience with Rently.com! Please call or text 888-883-1193, and provide the serial number 1639841. You will be given a unique entry code that is only valid for 15 minutes, so be sure to arrive at the property before you request the code.

Requirements:
- NO prior Evictions
- Proof of income that is 3x rent
- A Full Credit/Evictions/Criminal History will be pulled on each applicant
- First Month Rent: $750
- Security Deposit: $750
- Possible last month's rent depending on credit.

Disclaimers:
- We DO NOT advertise on Craigslist! Never send cash!
- Must view the property before applying! No premature applications will be accepted/refunded

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 202 Zierdt Road have any available units?
202 Zierdt Road has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 202 Zierdt Road currently offering any rent specials?
202 Zierdt Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Zierdt Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Zierdt Road is pet friendly.
Does 202 Zierdt Road offer parking?
No, 202 Zierdt Road does not offer parking.
Does 202 Zierdt Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Zierdt Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Zierdt Road have a pool?
No, 202 Zierdt Road does not have a pool.
Does 202 Zierdt Road have accessible units?
No, 202 Zierdt Road does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Zierdt Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Zierdt Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Zierdt Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Zierdt Road does not have units with air conditioning.

