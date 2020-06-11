202 Zierdt Road.

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Southern charm meets modern living in this 3 Bedroom/1Bath apartment. Brand new renovations include an updated kitchen and bathroom featuring new appliances, luxury vinyl flooring, contemporary fixtures, and a sleek new paint job. Enjoy easy living on a quiet street, not to mention plenty of natural light, and ample closet space. No detail was overlooked – contact us today to learn how you can be the first to take advantage of this freshly restored apartment home.



Schedule self-showings anytime at your convenience with Rently.com! Please call or text 888-883-1193, and provide the serial number 1639841. You will be given a unique entry code that is only valid for 15 minutes, so be sure to arrive at the property before you request the code.



Requirements:

- NO prior Evictions

- Proof of income that is 3x rent

- A Full Credit/Evictions/Criminal History will be pulled on each applicant

- First Month Rent: $750

- Security Deposit: $750

- Possible last month's rent depending on credit.



Disclaimers:

- We DO NOT advertise on Craigslist! Never send cash!

- Must view the property before applying! No premature applications will be accepted/refunded



