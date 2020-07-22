Apartment List
112 Apartments for rent in Meadowbrook, AL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Meadowbrook apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
467 Meadow Croft Drive
467 Meadow Croft Dr, Meadowbrook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
467 Meadow Croft Drive Available 07/27/20 Home for rent in Meadowbrook!!! - Immaculate 2 bed/2.5 bath townhome for rent in a highly sought-after Meadowbrook neighborhood.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
212 Windchase Drive
212 Windchase Drive, Meadowbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2640 sqft
Awesome 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Rental Home in North Shelby County's Windchase Neighborhood. This is located in the Inverness area.
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
40 Units Available
Abbey at Inverness
1000 Hunt Cliff Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$815
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1063 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 820, I-459 and the Summit. Residents enjoy cyber cafe, free Wi-Fi, pools and fitness center. Units feature custom cabinetry, granite countertops and gourmet kitchen.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
44 Units Available
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$757
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1225 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at Lake Heather
1 Lake Heather Reserve, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$926
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1455 sqft
This luxury community is just minutes from Highway 280 and I-459. Luxury apartments feature ample space, designer kitchens, and lots of storage. Amenities include an outdoor kitchen, saltwater swimming pool, and fire pit.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1289 Inverness Cove Drive
1289 Inverness Cove Drive, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1289 Inverness Cove Drive Available 09/06/20 Townhome for Rent in Inverness Cove!!! Available to View with 48 Hours Notice!! - Home features hardwood floors on the first level and carpet for the bedrooms.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1928 Stone Brook Lane
1928 Stone Brook Lane, Brook Highland, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2302 sqft
1928 Stone Brook Lane - Welcome Home is 1928 Stone Brook Lane! This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home is sure to please.The large great room features a gas log fireplace and large windows provide lots of natural light.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1040 Inverness Cove Way
1040 Inverness Cove Way, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1040 Inverness Cove Way Available 08/10/20 Home Available For Rent in Hoover, AL - COMING SOON!!! Deposit Pending!!! - Most popular floor plan in the neighborhood! His and her closets, dining area, more! **Pets case by case and only small dogs

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1916 Stone Brook Lane
1916 Stone Brook Lane, Brook Highland, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1456 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome home to 1916 Stone Brook Lane! This beautiful 2bedroom/2bath home is located in the Stone Brook area of Brook Highland.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
34 Units Available
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$850
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1379 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
3251 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,068
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
20 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$815
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
988 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
13 Units Available
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1488 sqft
Beautiful location in the Greystone area close to shops and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
$
73 Units Available
The Park at Hoover
2135 Centennial Drive, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$785
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$834
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1520 sqft
The Park at Hoover offers Studios, One, Two, and Three bedroom apartment homes in 15 unique floor plan styles that are sure to suit your needs. Our apartment homes are appointed with all the features you have been searching for in your new abode.
Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
19 Units Available
700 Riverchase
700 Garden Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$920
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,228
1258 sqft
Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, 24-hr laundry, pool, and a playground. Easy access to Highway 150, US 31, and US 280.
Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
15 Units Available
The Kenzie Apartment Homes
4501 Old Caldwell Mill Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$952
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$853
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Kenzie Apartment Homes in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
10 Units Available
Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$805
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
936 sqft
The Retreat apartment homes have contemporary kitchens with granite-inspired countertops and black appliances. There is a state-of-the-art fitness center and basketball courts on-site. Easy access to shopping and entertainment venues.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$938
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
24 Units Available
Summerchase at Riverchase
100 Summerchase Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1059 sqft
Minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Sun-drenched apartments with eight-foot windows and views of city lights. Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and fireplace. Community features pool and dog park.
Last updated July 22 at 10:18 AM
2 Units Available
Wildwood Apartment Homes
601 Wildbrook Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1680 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Beat the heat in the pool during hot days. Easy access to I-65. Near shopping, dining and entertainment at the Riverchase Galleria.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,261
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1427 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
18 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,424
1435 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
36 Units Available
Colony Woods
2000 Colony Park Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,216
1445 sqft
A fantastic community with ample luxury. Apartments feature a fireplace, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. On-site tennis court, pool, gym and a fire pit. Trash valet and package receiving available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
27 Units Available
Kenley
10 Kenley Way, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$925
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
2068 sqft
Comfortable apartments with a fireplace and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, gym and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Easy access to US Route 280. Close to Oak Mountain State Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Meadowbrook, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Meadowbrook apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

