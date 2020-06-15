All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 420 Ladiga St SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, AL
/
420 Ladiga St SE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

420 Ladiga St SE

420 Ladiga St SE · (256) 581-5888 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

420 Ladiga St SE, Jacksonville, AL 36265

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 420 Ladiga St SE · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 3200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bed/1.5 bath, Fully furnished - Thank you for your interest in Good Faith Property Management! Visit our website, www.goodfaithpm.com for additional information. We look forward to serving you!

This gracious antebellum home features, large oversized rooms perfect for entertaining. Fully furnished home where you will be amazed at the character and charm this home exudes. High ceilings, hardwood floors, heavy moldings and intricate details throughout. This home also boasts over an acre of gorgeous manicured grounds perfect for outdoor entertaining. Inside you find a light filled kitchen that flows seamlessly to the rest of the well-appointed living & entertaining areas. Upstairs, there are 4 bedrooms and a full bath artfully arranged around a charming landing with a balcony. This unique property was built in 1838, is recorded in the Library of Congress & is on the National Historic Register. There have been no more lovely homes featured on the pages of Southern Living magazine.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Ladiga St SE have any available units?
420 Ladiga St SE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 420 Ladiga St SE currently offering any rent specials?
420 Ladiga St SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Ladiga St SE pet-friendly?
No, 420 Ladiga St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 420 Ladiga St SE offer parking?
No, 420 Ladiga St SE does not offer parking.
Does 420 Ladiga St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Ladiga St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Ladiga St SE have a pool?
No, 420 Ladiga St SE does not have a pool.
Does 420 Ladiga St SE have accessible units?
No, 420 Ladiga St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Ladiga St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Ladiga St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Ladiga St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Ladiga St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 420 Ladiga St SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 2 BedroomsJacksonville 3 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with Balcony
Jacksonville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pell City, ALMoody, ALMargaret, ALGadsden, ALTalladega, AL
Lincoln, ALOxford, ALSylacauga, ALRome, GA
Trussville, ALAnniston, ALCarrollton, GAChildersburg, AL
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity