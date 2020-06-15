420 Ladiga St SE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful 4 bed/1.5 bath, Fully furnished - Thank you for your interest in Good Faith Property Management! Visit our website, www.goodfaithpm.com for additional information. We look forward to serving you!



This gracious antebellum home features, large oversized rooms perfect for entertaining. Fully furnished home where you will be amazed at the character and charm this home exudes. High ceilings, hardwood floors, heavy moldings and intricate details throughout. This home also boasts over an acre of gorgeous manicured grounds perfect for outdoor entertaining. Inside you find a light filled kitchen that flows seamlessly to the rest of the well-appointed living & entertaining areas. Upstairs, there are 4 bedrooms and a full bath artfully arranged around a charming landing with a balcony. This unique property was built in 1838, is recorded in the Library of Congress & is on the National Historic Register. There have been no more lovely homes featured on the pages of Southern Living magazine.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5835154)