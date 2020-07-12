Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:49 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Decatur, AL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Decatur apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ...

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3115 Sandlin Road
3115 Sandlin Road Southwest, Decatur, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1295 sqft
Available 09/01/20 3 bdrm 1.5 bath family home - Property Id: 148609 COMING SOON!!! **AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1, 2020** Nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath family home. Laminate flooring in main living area and bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:00pm
1 Unit Available
1 Harbourview Ct.
1 Harborview Ct NE, Decatur, AL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2700 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Decatur right on the river and close to Hwy 31 for convenience to Madison, Huntsville and other cities around Decatur. Two story with master bedroom on first floor. Laundry is also on first floor.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
520 Tammy Street Southwest
520 Tammy Street Southwest, Decatur, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1451 sqft
Gorgeous 1,451 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath.

1 of 8

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
1602 3rd Avenue Southwest
1602 3rd Ave SW, Decatur, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1995 sqft
Beautiful 1,995 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, hardwood floors, spacious kitchen, new appliances and a single car garage with plenty of storage space.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
4 Oxmore Flint Road SW B-4
4 Oxmore Flint Road Southwest, Decatur, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
739 sqft
METRO FLATS Second Floor Completely Renovated Mini-Platinum Unit with Balcony backing green area. Brand new kitchen and with granite countertops, contemporary track lighting. Go to: metroflatsapts.com for all the details.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
428 Clearview Street Southwest
428 Clearview Street Southwest, Decatur, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1554 sqft
Gorgeous one story home in Decatur, AL. This property offers 1554 sf ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Features include hardwood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen, two car garage, and a spacious fenced in backyard.
1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
617 College Street Northwest
617 College St NW, Hartselle, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
1400 sqft Office space Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/617-college-st-nw-hartselle-al-35640-usa/8925d901-e1c0-4dd4-bcac-18a72fef1f08 (RLNE5347567)
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
17 Units Available
Somerset at Madison
121 Continental Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$835
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26124 Valley Ridge Rd
26124 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26124 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26124 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1209 Somerest Dr
1209 Somerest Drive, Athens, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1517 sqft
1209 Somerest Drive - Welcome Home to 1209 Somerset Drive! This single family 4BR/1.5BA in Athens, AL features carpet and vinyl flooring, spacious kitchen, ample storage, and a covered carport.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
23 Burke Avenue
23 Burke Ave, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1978 sqft
Brand new, never lived in home available now in the James Clemens school district! The open concept home is a great space for entertaining friends and family with the kitchen over looking the family room area and the dining room connected.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
203 Sunset Drive
203 Sunset Drive, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1275 sqft
Rental in Athens City! - Nice full brick home located in Athens City! The beautiful hardwood flooring welcomes you as you enter the front door and is throughout most of the home. The 3 large bedrooms feature hardwood flooring and spacious closets.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
25254 Everblake Drive
25254 Everblake Dr, Limestone County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse in Madison! - Unit includes 2BR, 2BA, open floor plan, spacious kitchen with custom cabinets and isolated laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Appliances include: refrigerator, range/oven, microwave, and dishwasher.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Olde Cobblestone
8980 SEGERS TRAIL LOOP
8980 Segers Trail Loop Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
For more information, contact LaDonna Marrazzo at (256) 509-0428. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/huntsville/1146064 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2.75 Bath home in Madison.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Decatur, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Decatur apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

