Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:48 PM

58 Apartments for rent in Brook Highland, AL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Brook Highland offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoo... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
709 BARRISTERS CT
709 Barristers Court, Brook Highland, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath Industrial style loft is centrally located on 280! Community offers street lights, walking trails, sidewalks, and many green spaces.
Results within 5 miles of Brook Highland
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 06:05 AM
35 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1153 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1612 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
14 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,261
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1427 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
42 Units Available
Inverness Cliffs
100 Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$900
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$967
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1356 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, business center, and dog park. Pet-friendly. Twenty minutes to downtown Birmingham.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
14 Units Available
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1488 sqft
Beautiful location in the Greystone area close to shops and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
$
13 Units Available
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1233 sqft
Experience your new home. In person, virtual, and self-guided tours are happening now.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 03:32 PM
9 Units Available
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1700 sqft
Near The Summit Birmingham Shopping Center and Whole Foods. On-site pool, tennis court, and park-like playground. Each apartment includes custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and hardwood-style flooring.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 10:01 AM
1 Unit Available
790 Reach Crest
790 Reach Crest, Shelby County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Town Home for Rent in Chelsea...

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 10:01 AM
1 Unit Available
2805 Cahaba Circle
2805 Cahaba Circle, Vestavia Hills, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
Home For Rent in Vestavia Hills, AL!! AVAILABLE NOW!! 3D Virtual Tour Available!! - ?? Click the link below to view in 3D!! ?? https://www.zillow.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
156 WEST GREEN
156 W Green, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
COMPLETELY UPDATED, MODERN, & CLEAN! Great two bedroom, two and a half bath condo in the PERFECT location! Nestled right off of Hwy 280, just minutes away from The Summit, plus access to all major highways and interstates.
Results within 10 miles of Brook Highland
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
$
34 Units Available
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$850
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1379 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
65 Units Available
Industrial Center
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$793
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$948
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,212
1268 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
15 Units Available
Five Points South
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 03:36 AM
9 Units Available
Rosedale
Moretti
101 Moretti Circle, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,418
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,002
1352 sqft
Moretti is located at 101 Moretti Circle Homewood, AL and is managed by Balfour Beatty Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
14 Units Available
WildForest
1000 Wild Forest Drive, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Welcome home to WildForest Apartments, located in Homewood, Alabama!Find your new home at WildForest Apartments.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
26 Units Available
Parkside
1701 1st Ave, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1109 sqft
Come and enjoy a life well lived at Birmingham's Parkside Apartments...Your neighborhood provides the backdrop to your life, so enjoy the best Birmingham has to offer at Parkside Apartments.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:07 PM
25 Units Available
The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$785
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$853
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
5 Units Available
Forest Park
Christine Court
3827 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
725 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Christine Court in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 AM
8 Units Available
V Apartments
1904 Vestavia Ct, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1341 sqft
The V Apartments apartment community offers modern features with a hint of vintage charm that includes real hardwood floors. The one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious kitchens and bathrooms and bright living spaces.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 03:36 AM
41 Units Available
Forest Park
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,429
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
12 Units Available
Fountain Heights
Pizitz Building
120 19th Street North, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
985 sqft
It all began in 1923 with one man’s vision for a better Birmingham. That vision became The Pizitz.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
8 Units Available
Central City
Park Place
600 24th St N, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$979
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1144 sqft
Modern homes with energy-efficient appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Residents get access to a playground and fitness center. Pet friendly. Very close to UAB. Located along the MAX bus route.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:16 PM
36 Units Available
Redmont Park
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,367
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,858
1461 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
5 Units Available
Glen Iris
Mountain Woods
1000 Beacon Pkwy E, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$699
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Our Apartments Near Birmingham & Homewood, Alabama Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Brook Highland, AL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Brook Highland offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Brook Highland. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Brook Highland can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

