79 Apartments for rent in Brook Highland, AL with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Brook Highland means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
105 Lenox Drive
105 Lenox Drive, Brook Highland, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1611 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
20 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$815
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
988 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
18 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,424
1435 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
17 Units Available
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1210 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.
12 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$938
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
15 Units Available
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
3251 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at Lake Heather
1 Lake Heather Reserve, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$926
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1455 sqft
This luxury community is just minutes from Highway 280 and I-459. Luxury apartments feature ample space, designer kitchens, and lots of storage. Amenities include an outdoor kitchen, saltwater swimming pool, and fire pit.
15 Units Available
The Kenzie Apartment Homes
4501 Old Caldwell Mill Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$952
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$853
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Kenzie Apartment Homes in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
35 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1153 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1612 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
14 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,261
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1427 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
36 Units Available
Colony Woods
2000 Colony Park Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,216
1445 sqft
A fantastic community with ample luxury. Apartments feature a fireplace, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. On-site tennis court, pool, gym and a fire pit. Trash valet and package receiving available. Pet-friendly.
42 Units Available
Inverness Cliffs
100 Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$900
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$967
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1356 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, business center, and dog park. Pet-friendly. Twenty minutes to downtown Birmingham.
13 Units Available
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1488 sqft
Beautiful location in the Greystone area close to shops and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
3 Units Available
Arbors at Cahaba River
50 Cahaba River Parc, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, media room, and a coffee bar. Nearby restaurants include California Pizza Kitchen, Macaroni Grill, and the Cheesecake Factory.
13 Units Available
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1233 sqft
Experience your new home. In person, virtual, and self-guided tours are happening now.
9 Units Available
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1700 sqft
Near The Summit Birmingham Shopping Center and Whole Foods. On-site pool, tennis court, and park-like playground. Each apartment includes custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and hardwood-style flooring.

1 Unit Available
93 Hawthorn St
93 Hawthorn Street, Shoal Creek, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Available 09/01/20 Welcome home to Mt Laurel! - Property Id: 323862 In Highly sought after Town of Mt. Laurel! This adorable 4 bedroom 3 bath home is available for rent.

1 Unit Available
1289 Inverness Cove Drive
1289 Inverness Cove Drive, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1289 Inverness Cove Drive Available 09/06/20 Townhome for Rent in Inverness Cove!!! Available to View with 48 Hours Notice!! - Home features hardwood floors on the first level and carpet for the bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
2408 Acton Park Circle
2408 Acton Park Cir, Vestavia Hills, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Beautiful home for rent in Birmingham!!! - Gorgeous 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome for rent in highly desired Acton Park. This property features hardwood flooring on the main level and brand new carpet upstairs.

1 Unit Available
1069 Inverness Cove Way
1069 Inverness Cove Way, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2035 sqft
1069 Inverness Cove Way (Hoover) - Very popular Inverness Cove townhome coming soon. Showings start July 7th.

1 Unit Available
790 Reach Crest
790 Reach Crest, Shelby County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Town Home for Rent in Chelsea...

1 Unit Available
1040 Inverness Cove Way
1040 Inverness Cove Way, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1040 Inverness Cove Way Available 08/10/20 Home Available For Rent in Hoover, AL - COMING SOON!!! Deposit Pending!!! - Most popular floor plan in the neighborhood! His and her closets, dining area, more! **Pets case by case and only small dogs

1 Unit Available
156 WEST GREEN
156 W Green, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
COMPLETELY UPDATED, MODERN, & CLEAN! Great two bedroom, two and a half bath condo in the PERFECT location! Nestled right off of Hwy 280, just minutes away from The Summit, plus access to all major highways and interstates.

1 Unit Available
4351 WILDERNESS CT
4351 Wilderness Ct, Mountain Brook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Move in ready end unit condo. Recently updated with new carpet in bedrooms, refinished hardwoods, stainless appliances. This condo offers a private courtyard off the den. The community pool is only a few steps away.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Brook Highland, AL

Finding apartments with a pool in Brook Highland means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Brook Highland could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

