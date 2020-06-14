Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Anniston, AL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Anniston renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
2 Units Available
Arbours at Cane Creek
484 Foxley Rd, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$632
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$825
Our community has an Exercise Room available for use 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to meet the needs of any lifestyle. Our community is nestled near a walking trail and park for outdoor family activities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1012 Noble Street Unit #2
1012 Noble St, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2783 sqft
Fully Furnished Executive Loft in Downtown Anniston - This beautiful downtown loft comes with almost every amenity thinkable AND is walking distance to downtown restaurants and shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
441 Buckner Circle
441 Buckner Cir, Anniston, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
441 Buckner Circle - Beautiful, historic, two story home with basement, featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, hardwood floors, large living and dining rooms, office/library/sun room, spacious master suite with jetted tub, separate shower, bidet, his & her

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
4814 Saks Rd
4814 Saks Rd, Anniston, AL
1 Bedroom
$635
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit #3. Ceramic tile kitchen with appliances and microwave. Complete ceramic tile bathroom with tub and shower. Stacked Washer/Dryer unit in a separate closet area in bedroom.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1811 Thomas Avenue
1811 Thomas Ave, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$600
1811 Thomas Avenue Available 04/10/20 1811 Thomas Avenue - One level, 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with beautiful hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Anniston

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
57 Access Road
57 Access Rd, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1481 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home - This cozy home is located minutes from I-20 and the Oxford Exchange. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with a one car garage. There is hardwood floors throughout the living, dining, and kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
33 Rosemary Lane
33 Rosemary Ln, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
33 Rosemary Lane - Single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on large corner lot with covered back porch and circle drive.
Results within 5 miles of Anniston

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
111 Marie Avenue SW
111 Marie Ave SW, Jacksonville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
111 Marie Avenue SW Available 08/01/20 111 Marie Avenue SW - Taylor Real Estate Solutions would love to serve your rental needs! www.taylorrealestatesolutions.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
51 Bee Cove Road
51 Bee Cove Rd, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
51 Bee Cove Road Available 07/15/20 51 Bee Cove NEWLY REDUCED PRICE ! White Plains Anniston Area - 51 Bee Cove !! 51 Bee Cove !!!!!!!!! White Plains Anniston Area Just a short distance from Golden Springs and the Oxford Exchange.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
420 Ladiga St SE
420 Ladiga St SE, Jacksonville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
3200 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed/1.5 bath, Fully furnished - Thank you for your interest in Good Faith Property Management! Visit our website, www.goodfaithpm.com for additional information.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
406 7th Avenue, NE
406 7th Ave NE, Jacksonville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
406 7th Avenue NE - One level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Home features, living room, dining room, eat-in-kitchen with wall oven, cook top, dishwasher, fridge & pantry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Anniston, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Anniston renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

