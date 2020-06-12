/
3 bedroom apartments
33 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Anniston, AL
Arbours at Cane Creek
484 Foxley Rd, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
Our community has an Exercise Room available for use 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to meet the needs of any lifestyle. Our community is nestled near a walking trail and park for outdoor family activities.
1415 Christine Ave 1
1415 Christine Ave, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
1415 Christine Ave. #1 NEWLY REDUCED PRICE - 1415 Christine No Pets Allowed (RLNE4211047)
1 Timothy Trace
1 Timothy Trce, Anniston, AL
1 TIMOTHY TRACE SMART HOME in EAST ANNISTON - Huge smart home in Anniston! Located on top of Tenth street mountain this home offers lots of space. Pest control and lawn maintenance included!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4076024)
205 Mary Lane
205 Mary Ln, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
205 Mary Lane Available 06/30/20 205 Mary Lane 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - 205 Mary No Pets Allowed (RLNE3750128)
2625 CALLAHAN LANE
2625 Callahan Ln, Anniston, AL
2625 CALLAHAN LANE Available 06/19/20 2625 CALLAHAN LANE - Looking for a large home in move in condition. This is it! This 4 or 5 bedroom home with 3 baths is in a very nice location and on a great lot.
714 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE
714 Maplewood Ave, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
714 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE Available 07/24/20 714 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in ANNISTON !! - 714 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE !!!! (RLNE2384010)
441 Buckner Circle
441 Buckner Cir, Anniston, AL
441 Buckner Circle - Beautiful, historic, two story home with basement, featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, hardwood floors, large living and dining rooms, office/library/sun room, spacious master suite with jetted tub, separate shower, bidet, his & her
830 Maplewood Avenue
830 Maplewood Ave, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
3 bedroom & 1.5 bsths - This updated home sits on a large corner lot in East Anniston. It has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. There is also a large yard with a storage building. Spire Gas Anniston Water Alabama Power (RLNE5639020)
Results within 1 mile of Anniston
57 Access Road
57 Access Rd, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
Beautiful 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home - This cozy home is located minutes from I-20 and the Oxford Exchange. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with a one car garage. There is hardwood floors throughout the living, dining, and kitchen.
33 Rosemary Lane
33 Rosemary Ln, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
33 Rosemary Lane - Single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on large corner lot with covered back porch and circle drive.
1020 Pipe Street
1020 Pipe St, West End-Cobb Town, AL
1020 Pipe Street - Great 4 bedroom and 2 bath home with hardwood and tile throughout. Wellborn School District (RLNE4020902)
Results within 5 miles of Anniston
420 Ladiga St SE
420 Ladiga St SE, Jacksonville, AL
Beautiful 4 bed/1.5 bath, Fully furnished - Thank you for your interest in Good Faith Property Management! Visit our website, www.goodfaithpm.com for additional information.
917 W 52nd Street
917 W 52nd St, Saks, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
917 W 52nd Street - One level, completely remodeled home with 3 bedrooms, 2 brand new ceramic tile baths, features mostly laminate flooring with 2 rooms with new carpet, fresh paint throughout, living room, eat-in-kitchen with brand new smooth top
703 Walker Street
703 Walker St, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
703 Walker Street LAWN CARE INCLUDED !!!! - 703 Walker LAWN CARE INCLUDED LAWN CARE INCLUDED No Pets Allowed (RLNE5698857)
111 Marie Avenue SW
111 Marie Ave SW, Jacksonville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
111 Marie Avenue SW Available 08/01/20 111 Marie Avenue SW - Taylor Real Estate Solutions would love to serve your rental needs! www.taylorrealestatesolutions.
617 Tillman Avenue
617 Tillman Ave, West End-Cobb Town, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
617 Tillman Avenue - One level, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home featuring a living room, dining room, kitchen with electric range and fridge, den with decorative fireplace and french doors out to large deck, large room with pool table, large double
942 Carson Lane
942 Carson Ln SW, Jacksonville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
942 CARSON LANE, JACKSONVILLE - 942 Carson Ln Jacksonville Alabama!!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4702889)
1470 Rochester Road SE
1470 Rochester Rd SE, Jacksonville, AL
1470 Rochester Road SE 4 Bedroom 3 Bath in Jacksonville !!!! - 1470 Rochester No Pets Allowed (RLNE4507889)
305 Wilson Dr. SW
305 Wilson Dr SW, Jacksonville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
305 Wilson Drive SW - Single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with two living spaces, dining room, kitchen with range and fridge all located on a level lot. No Section 8. (RLNE4153723)
51 Bee Cove Road
51 Bee Cove Rd, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
51 Bee Cove Road Available 07/15/20 51 Bee Cove NEWLY REDUCED PRICE ! White Plains Anniston Area - 51 Bee Cove !! 51 Bee Cove !!!!!!!!! White Plains Anniston Area Just a short distance from Golden Springs and the Oxford Exchange.
125 Southmoor Circle
125 Southmoor Cir, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
125 Southmoor - 125 Southmoor Circle Please feel free to come by the office to pick up an application, 1530 Hillyer Robinson Industrial Parkway, Anniston, AL 36207 256-835-5646 No Pets Allowed (RLNE2390396)
706 W. Francis St.
706 Francis St W, Jacksonville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$745
706 W. Francis Street - One level, 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Jacksonville featuring a kitchen with range and fridge, dining room, laundry room with hook-ups, single carport and outside storage, central heat & air, and some fenced yard.
3647 McIntosh Road
3647 Mcintosh Road, Oxford, AL
3647 McIntosh Road - Split level, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Featuring a living room, dining room, kitchen with range, fridge and dishwasher. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
4120 BROOKSIDE LANE
4120 Brookside Lane, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$990
4120 BROOKSIDE LANE OXFORD, AL 36203 - Great split plan 3 bedroom and two bathroom home in Oxford area. This home offers a great yard! And it is just minutes from shopping and dinning! No Pets Allowed (RLNE2314385)