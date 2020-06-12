33 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Anniston, AL

Apartment List
2 Units Available
Arbours at Cane Creek
484 Foxley Rd, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community has an Exercise Room available for use 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to meet the needs of any lifestyle. Our community is nestled near a walking trail and park for outdoor family activities.

1 Unit Available
1415 Christine Ave 1
1415 Christine Ave, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
1415 Christine Ave. #1 NEWLY REDUCED PRICE - 1415 Christine No Pets Allowed (RLNE4211047)

1 Unit Available
1 Timothy Trace
1 Timothy Trce, Anniston, AL
1 TIMOTHY TRACE SMART HOME in EAST ANNISTON - Huge smart home in Anniston! Located on top of Tenth street mountain this home offers lots of space. Pest control and lawn maintenance included!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4076024)

1 Unit Available
205 Mary Lane
205 Mary Ln, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
205 Mary Lane Available 06/30/20 205 Mary Lane 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - 205 Mary No Pets Allowed (RLNE3750128)

1 Unit Available
2625 CALLAHAN LANE
2625 Callahan Ln, Anniston, AL
2625 CALLAHAN LANE Available 06/19/20 2625 CALLAHAN LANE - Looking for a large home in move in condition. This is it! This 4 or 5 bedroom home with 3 baths is in a very nice location and on a great lot.

1 Unit Available
714 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE
714 Maplewood Ave, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
714 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE Available 07/24/20 714 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in ANNISTON !! - 714 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE !!!! (RLNE2384010)

1 Unit Available
441 Buckner Circle
441 Buckner Cir, Anniston, AL
441 Buckner Circle - Beautiful, historic, two story home with basement, featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, hardwood floors, large living and dining rooms, office/library/sun room, spacious master suite with jetted tub, separate shower, bidet, his & her

1 Unit Available
830 Maplewood Avenue
830 Maplewood Ave, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1800 sqft
3 bedroom & 1.5 bsths - This updated home sits on a large corner lot in East Anniston. It has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. There is also a large yard with a storage building. Spire Gas Anniston Water Alabama Power (RLNE5639020)
Results within 1 mile of Anniston

1 Unit Available
57 Access Road
57 Access Rd, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1481 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home - This cozy home is located minutes from I-20 and the Oxford Exchange. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with a one car garage. There is hardwood floors throughout the living, dining, and kitchen.

1 Unit Available
33 Rosemary Lane
33 Rosemary Ln, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
33 Rosemary Lane - Single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on large corner lot with covered back porch and circle drive.

1 Unit Available
1020 Pipe Street
1020 Pipe St, West End-Cobb Town, AL
1020 Pipe Street - Great 4 bedroom and 2 bath home with hardwood and tile throughout. Wellborn School District (RLNE4020902)
Results within 5 miles of Anniston

1 Unit Available
420 Ladiga St SE
420 Ladiga St SE, Jacksonville, AL
Beautiful 4 bed/1.5 bath, Fully furnished - Thank you for your interest in Good Faith Property Management! Visit our website, www.goodfaithpm.com for additional information.

1 Unit Available
917 W 52nd Street
917 W 52nd St, Saks, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
917 W 52nd Street - One level, completely remodeled home with 3 bedrooms, 2 brand new ceramic tile baths, features mostly laminate flooring with 2 rooms with new carpet, fresh paint throughout, living room, eat-in-kitchen with brand new smooth top

1 Unit Available
703 Walker Street
703 Walker St, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
703 Walker Street LAWN CARE INCLUDED !!!! - 703 Walker LAWN CARE INCLUDED LAWN CARE INCLUDED No Pets Allowed (RLNE5698857)

1 Unit Available
111 Marie Avenue SW
111 Marie Ave SW, Jacksonville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
111 Marie Avenue SW Available 08/01/20 111 Marie Avenue SW - Taylor Real Estate Solutions would love to serve your rental needs! www.taylorrealestatesolutions.

1 Unit Available
617 Tillman Avenue
617 Tillman Ave, West End-Cobb Town, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
617 Tillman Avenue - One level, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home featuring a living room, dining room, kitchen with electric range and fridge, den with decorative fireplace and french doors out to large deck, large room with pool table, large double

1 Unit Available
942 Carson Lane
942 Carson Ln SW, Jacksonville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
942 CARSON LANE, JACKSONVILLE - 942 Carson Ln Jacksonville Alabama!!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4702889)

1 Unit Available
1470 Rochester Road SE
1470 Rochester Rd SE, Jacksonville, AL
1470 Rochester Road SE 4 Bedroom 3 Bath in Jacksonville !!!! - 1470 Rochester No Pets Allowed (RLNE4507889)

1 Unit Available
305 Wilson Dr. SW
305 Wilson Dr SW, Jacksonville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
305 Wilson Drive SW - Single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with two living spaces, dining room, kitchen with range and fridge all located on a level lot. No Section 8. (RLNE4153723)

1 Unit Available
51 Bee Cove Road
51 Bee Cove Rd, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
51 Bee Cove Road Available 07/15/20 51 Bee Cove NEWLY REDUCED PRICE ! White Plains Anniston Area - 51 Bee Cove !! 51 Bee Cove !!!!!!!!! White Plains Anniston Area Just a short distance from Golden Springs and the Oxford Exchange.

1 Unit Available
125 Southmoor Circle
125 Southmoor Cir, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
125 Southmoor - 125 Southmoor Circle Please feel free to come by the office to pick up an application, 1530 Hillyer Robinson Industrial Parkway, Anniston, AL 36207 256-835-5646 No Pets Allowed (RLNE2390396)

1 Unit Available
706 W. Francis St.
706 Francis St W, Jacksonville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$745
706 W. Francis Street - One level, 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Jacksonville featuring a kitchen with range and fridge, dining room, laundry room with hook-ups, single carport and outside storage, central heat & air, and some fenced yard.

1 Unit Available
3647 McIntosh Road
3647 Mcintosh Road, Oxford, AL
3647 McIntosh Road - Split level, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Featuring a living room, dining room, kitchen with range, fridge and dishwasher. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 Unit Available
4120 BROOKSIDE LANE
4120 Brookside Lane, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$990
4120 BROOKSIDE LANE OXFORD, AL 36203 - Great split plan 3 bedroom and two bathroom home in Oxford area. This home offers a great yard! And it is just minutes from shopping and dinning! No Pets Allowed (RLNE2314385)

