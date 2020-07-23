/
/
sitka
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:39 AM
3 Apartments for rent in Sitka, AK📍
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
118 Jamestown
118 Jamestown Drive, Sitka, AK
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 118 Jamestown in Sitka. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
224 Lance Dr. - 1
224 Lance Dr, Sitka, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Spacious, lots of storage, washer and dryer hook ups, two parking spots.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
605 DeGroff St.
605 Degroff St, Sitka, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
917 sqft
Available mid-August to end of April, 2020. Furnished. Walking distance to town. Tenant pays for utilities. No Pets.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sitka from include Juneau.