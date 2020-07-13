/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:32 AM
4 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in North Pole, AK
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A
2675 Bald Eagle Ct, North Pole, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A Available 06/01/20 Pet Friendly Condo in NP! - Nice modern condo for rent! This condo is close to North Pole Schools & Amenities, and a quick drive to both Eielson and Ft Wainwright.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Holiday Heights Senior
353 East 8th Avenue, North Pole, AK
1 Bedroom
$780
Affordable one bedroom and two bedroom apartments available in the beautiful Holiday Heights Senior Apartments in North Pole. On site laundry and elevator for easy access.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Lakloey-Persinger
611 Nordale Road # 1
611 Nordale Road, Badger, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Bed/1 Bath Recently Remodeled - Recently remodeled 2 bedroom unit in Duplex. Nestled on a nice big semi-private wooded lot with ample parking. Conveniently located between Ft. Wainwright and Eielson. Shared Laundry on site.
Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
Newby Road
3405 NEVIN AVENUE
3405 Nevin Avenue, Badger, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath downstairs unit offering plenty of space, common utility area and garage. Pets upon approval. Only pay electric. Call today to schedule a showing.