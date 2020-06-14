Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:26 AM

14 Apartments for rent in College, AK with garage

College apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2252 Yankovich Rd.
2252 Yankovich Road, College, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2392 sqft
2252 Yankovich Rd.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
College Hills
1 Unit Available
573 Sandpiper - B
573 Sandpiper Dr, College, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1484 sqft
This lower unit has new carpet and flooring. Washer and dryer are in the unit. Shared garage. Owner pays electric, water, sewer, and heat. Tenant is responsible for garbage, plowing/snow removal, and lawn maintenance. Pets upon approval.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Smith and Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
2205 RAVENWOOD AVENUE
2205 Ravenwood Avenue, College, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
884 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, Roomy, Great Neighborhood, wrap around driveway, garage, and fenced in back yard. All utilities included! Pets on approval. Call Toni to set up your showing 907-456-RENT

1 of 7

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
1307 GRENAC ROAD
1307 Grenac Road, College, AK
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Come check out this beautiful log home for rent! This house has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Living room is equipped with a wood stove, perfect for chilly nights and has laminate flooring.
Results within 1 mile of College

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Weeks Field
1 Unit Available
2114 EAGAN AVENUE
2114 Eagan Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home for rent in Fairbanks. Close to Ft. WW, Pioneer Park, Soccer Fields, shopping and schools. Owner covers water, sewer, and trash. Heated garage to boot! Don't miss out on the big backyard!!
Results within 5 miles of College

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Island Homes
1 Unit Available
715 Bentley Drive
715 Bentley Drive, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
874 sqft
3 bed 1 bath w/garage fenced in yard/pet friendly - Cozy 874 sqft 3 bedroom 1 bath with 1 car garage home. Convenient location near Ft. Wainwright and shopping. Washer/dryer included. Fenced in front and back yard with storage shed.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Downtown Fairbanks
1 Unit Available
455 3rd Avenue
455 3rd Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1030 sqft
The Northward Building Apartments are located in the heart of downtown Fairbanks. This midrise, secured apartment living offers efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments with spectacular views of downtown, the Denali Mountains and Fairbanks.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Lazelle Estates
1 Unit Available
1366 Joyce Drive
1366 Joyce Drive, Fairbanks, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1722 sqft
Energy efficient townhouse just outside of Shannon Park. Close to Fort Wainwright. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Heated garage, jetted bathtub in the master, open concept, and updated appliances. Rent includes heat and extra refrigerator.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2422 Nugget Loop
2422 Nugget Loop, Goldstream, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1942 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home has just been completely remodeled and upgraded. It is a must see! Great layout, with an open kitchen/living room and three levels separating the bedrooms.

1 of 28

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Van Horn Industrial Area
1 Unit Available
1220 23rd Ave.
1220 23rd Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2300 sqft
1220 23rd Ave.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lazelle Estates
1 Unit Available
1477 Joyce Drive
1477 Joyce Drive, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1406 sqft
Newer 3bd/1.5bath townhouse in Shannon Park! - This energy efficient townhouse was built in the desirable neighborhood of Shannon Park! It is close to schools, shopping, Ft. Wainwright, and downtown. This neighborhood is well kept year round.
Results within 10 miles of College
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Birchwood Homes
1 Unit Available
Birchwood Homes
1066 Turnagin Loop, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,575
2185 sqft
Townhomes for Rent near Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska Welcome to Birchwood Homes.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
468 Jeannette Way
468 Jeannette Way, Ester, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2672 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Huge kitchen with Dewils cabinets with custom touches! Granite counters and backsplash, 2 1/2 ovens, and instant hot water dispenser top off this chef kitchen! Kitchen flows nicely into a huge dining room and huge living room with

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
2044 CHIEF JOHN DRIVE
2044 Chief John Drive, Chena Ridge, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
SPACIOUS 3 BED 2.5 BATH HOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE. Move in Special!! $300 off of 1st months rent. Pets upon approval! HEAT INCLUDED!!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in College, AK

College apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

