/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM
9 Apartments for rent in Badger, AK with washer-dryer
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
3205 Snowshoe Ave
3205 Snowshoe Avenue, Badger, AK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Remarkably Energy Efficient 3 Bed/1 Bath just a short drive from Ft Wainwright, Eielson & North Pole - Wonderfully maintained 3 bed/1 bath energy efficient ranch style home! This home features an nice open floor plan for common living space and
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Newby Road
3188 DAPHNE LANE
3188 Daphne Ln, Badger, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,060
700 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom 1 bathroom cabin. Washer and Dryer included. Owner will pay heat, water and sewer and internet. Pet friendly!!
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Lakloey-Persinger
611 Nordale Road # 1
611 Nordale Road, Badger, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Bed/1 Bath Recently Remodeled - Recently remodeled 2 bedroom unit in Duplex. Nestled on a nice big semi-private wooded lot with ample parking. Conveniently located between Ft. Wainwright and Eielson. Shared Laundry on site.
Results within 1 mile of Badger
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
629 W. 5th Ave.
629 West 5th Avenue, North Pole, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom unit available! Heat & Water Included! - This apartment is located in North Pole near the High School. Its a large duplex and a downstairs apartment. It is definitely something you must see! Don't miss out on this beautiful unit.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown North Pole
129 E. 7th Ave - 1
129 East 7th Avenue, North Pole, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
This 1024 square foot duplex has a full kitchen, good-sized bedrooms, bathroom and washer/dryer in unit. Rent covers everything except electric.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A
2675 Bald Eagle Ct, North Pole, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A Available 06/01/20 Pet Friendly Condo in NP! - Nice modern condo for rent! This condo is close to North Pole Schools & Amenities, and a quick drive to both Eielson and Ft Wainwright.
Results within 10 miles of Badger
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1527 Noble St.
1527 Noble Street, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 bedroom upstairs duplex apt! Fenced yard! Tenant only pays electric. - This lovely apartment is an upstairs unit in a duplex that included 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a spacious living room, full kitchen, and dining area.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Lazelle Estates
1477 Joyce Drive
1477 Joyce Drive, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1406 sqft
Newer 3bd/1.5bath townhouse in Shannon Park! - This energy efficient townhouse was built in the desirable neighborhood of Shannon Park! It is close to schools, shopping, Ft. Wainwright, and downtown. This neighborhood is well kept year round.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Acres
512 Ketchikan Ave
512 Ketchikan Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1884 sqft
512 Ketchikan Ave Available 08/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home in Hamilton Acres - Nestled in the heart of Hamilton Acres sits a beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Recently remodeled by the homeowner for their first set of tenants.